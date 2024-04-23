Home Compute and servers Power S1022 IBM Power S1022
three-quarter view of an IBM Power S1022 server

The IBM® Power® S1022 is a 2U rack server in the IBM Power portfolio. The S1022 supports up to 40 Power10 processor cores and up to 4 TB memory, and is designed to run AIX®IBM i and Linux®.

Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. The IBM Power S1022 can help you create agility with a flexible and secure hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.

New entry configuration for SAP HANA on IBM Power L1022

Organizations big and small need reliability and security when running their SAP HANA workloads. While IBM’s reliability and security may not surprise you, its sample pricing might.

Benefits Expand app function

Get up to 37% more performance per core compared to IBM Power S922.¹

 Lower IT costs

Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.

 Improve security

Employ memory encryption for end-to-end security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.

 Provide optimum RAS

Increase uptime and availability of business-critical apps by implementing Active Memory Mirroring.

Run AI inferencing

Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.

 Only pay for what you need

Optimize IT spend and budget planning with flexible consumption models.
Features More cores per system

Co-locate workloads on fewer servers and increase system utilization with 1.5X more cores per system.¹

 Flexible consumption

Get cloud economics on-prem with usage-based metering across servers.

 Active Memory Mirroring

Increase uptime and improve availability and reliability with Active Memory Mirroring.

 2.4X more memory bandwidth

Harness 2.4X more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S922.¹

 Matrix Math Acceleration

Employ four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.

 Main Memory Encryption

Use transparent memory encryption with no additional management setup or impact to workload performance.

Use cases

S1022

SAP HANA on IBM Power

Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.

Explore IBM Power for SAP HANA

Oracle Database on IBM Power

Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.

Explore IBM Power for Oracle Database

Healthcare apps

Run FHIR-standard healthcare apps on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.

Explore IBM Power solutions for healthcare

DevOps

Employ IBM Power S1022 for continuous app development and integration.

S1022s

Red Hat OpenShift

Run Red Hat® OpenShift® on Power with better price-performance compared to x86-based servers.

Explore Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power (link resides outside ibm.com)

IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.

Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Distributed computing

Use IBM Power S1022 servers at the edge of your network for banking, retail, manufacturing and more.

IBM i

Run business-critical applications on IBM i natively, virtualized, or a combination of both. 

Explore IBM i

Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

Footnotes

¹ Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.