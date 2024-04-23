Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. The IBM Power S1022 can help you create agility with a flexible and secure hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
New entry configuration for SAP HANA on IBM Power L1022
Organizations big and small need reliability and security when running their SAP HANA workloads. While IBM’s reliability and security may not surprise you, its sample pricing might.
Get up to 37% more performance per core compared to IBM Power S922.¹
Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.
Employ memory encryption for end-to-end security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.
Increase uptime and availability of business-critical apps by implementing Active Memory Mirroring.
Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.
Optimize IT spend and budget planning with flexible consumption models.
Co-locate workloads on fewer servers and increase system utilization with 1.5X more cores per system.¹
Get cloud economics on-prem with usage-based metering across servers.
Increase uptime and improve availability and reliability with Active Memory Mirroring.
Harness 2.4X more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S922.¹
Employ four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Use transparent memory encryption with no additional management setup or impact to workload performance.
S1022
Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.
Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.
Run FHIR-standard healthcare apps on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.
Employ IBM Power S1022 for continuous app development and integration.
S1022s
Run Red Hat® OpenShift® on Power with better price-performance compared to x86-based servers.
Explore Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power (link resides outside ibm.com)
Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.
Use IBM Power S1022 servers at the edge of your network for banking, retail, manufacturing and more.
Run business-critical applications on IBM i natively, virtualized, or a combination of both.
IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)
IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.
IBM PowerSC
IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.
IBM PowerVC
IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI apps across hybrid cloud.
The IBM Power L1022 is a 2-socket, 2U Power10 processor-based server optimized for Linux-based workloads such as SAP HANA.
¹ Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.