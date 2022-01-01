Whether you are considering SAP HANA or the next-generation s/4hana, IBM® Power® on-premises and cloud-based servers—built to run mission-critical applications—help accelerate your ERP and application deployments, and help maximize the impact they can have on your data management, data integration, automation and business processes.
The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously supporting digital transformation. IBM Power servers are purpose built for data-intensive applications such as SAP HANA that require large amounts of in-memory computing but still let you maintain the high availability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.
Organizations big and small need reliability and security when running their SAP HANA workloads. While IBM’s reliability and security may not surprise you, its sample pricing might.
Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources, depending on your changing business needs.
Optimize processor utilization and data processing with shared-pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory, which gets your infrastructure up and running faster.
IBM Power supports your goal of becoming an intelligent enterprise by integrating mission-critical data sources that run on IBM Power to downstream AI platforms, such as a data fabric or lakehouse. This allows for inferencing and machine learning or fine-tuning training on IBM Power with an in-core AI acceleration, large memory capacity (beyond limited GPU memory) and optimized AI libraries.
Protect critical data and applications from cyberthreats with end-to-end security, including new and transparent in-memory encryption with no performance impact.
Learn how Bosch delivers performance gains of up to 75% while cutting energy consumption by 20% using IBM Power10 servers.
Learn how Coop Group optimizes product assortment across a growing retail footprint to minimize food waste with IBM Power®, SAP and SUSE.
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people “Moving to SAP HANA 2.0 on IBM Power10 played a key role in allowing Ecogas to maintain high service levels throughout the pandemic. In fact, around 80% of our customers now use digital channels as their primary touchpoint—all enabled by our IBM and SAP solutions.” Pablo Contreras Infrastructure and Telecommunications Leader, Ecogas
“When we started our transformation journey with SAP HANA, we teamed up with IBM and SAP to develop best practices for the IBM Power Systems platform and facilitate the certification of this solution architecture. From our first proof of concept until today, we have benefited enormously from the optimized and fine-tuned configuration of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.”
Home appliance specialist Electrolux moved its mission-critical SAP HANA® solutions to high-performance IBM® Power® Systems and IBM FlashSystem® storage and saw a 30% reduction in costs.
In partnership with IBM, Mondi converted 40 factories across 15 countries to the SAP S/4Hana platform - “and the move went perfectly” according to the CIO.
Learn more about scalability for SAP HANA on IBM Power—and what’s to come.
Build private-cloud capabilities on IBM Power to improve administrator productivity, while further integrating and simplifying SAP HANA deployments.
Review options for running SAP/HANA on PowerVS servers and scenarios for installation and migration.
Find out how to get the assistance you need for SAP HANA on IBM Power Virtual Servers.
Learn how SAP enables the cognitive enterprise through a business technology platform, an intelligent suite of applications and holistic management capabilities.
Discover more about the fast and powerful in-memory database that provides real-time, multi-model data analytics.
The RISE with SAP, premium supplier option with IBM Power provides clients with world-class service, leveraging a unique delivery approach with a focus on strategic outcomes and unlocking exponential value.
Technology Lifecycle Services for SAP HANA on IBM Power
Need help troubleshooting any issues you may be having? IBM Technology Lifecycle Services provides support and services for SAP HANA on IBM Power across the solution lifecycle.
Our SAP experts help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.
Bring new levels of flexibility and resiliency to your SAP HANA storage infrastructure with hybrid-cloud-enabled storage solutions.