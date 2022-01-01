Whether you are considering SAP HANA or the next-generation s/4hana, IBM® Power® on-premises and cloud-based servers—built to run mission-critical applications—help accelerate your ERP and application deployments, and help maximize the impact they can have on your data management, data integration, automation and business processes.

The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously supporting digital transformation. IBM Power servers are purpose built for data-intensive applications such as SAP HANA that require large amounts of in-memory computing but still let you maintain the high availability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.