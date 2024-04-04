Home Compute and servers Power Virtual Server IBM Power Virtual Server

IBM® Power® Virtual Server is a family of configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services.
  • Expand your hybrid cloud journey with IBM Power Virtual Server. 
  • Maintain the security and trusted, high performance of IBM Power while modernizing at your pace and price point on and off premises. 
  • Get the benefits of hybrid cloud with a consistent experience and connectivity to your Power infrastructure.
Maximizing the potential of Hybrid Cloud with IBM Power Virtual Server

Wed, Sep 18, 2024 1:00 PM EDT
Benefits Grow at your own pace

Extend workloads and take advantage of pay-as-you-use billing to manage costs.

 Optimize consumption

Add capacity to your Power infrastructure on demand within minutes. Manage on premises or off premises.

 Run mission-critical workloads

Work on nonproduction tasks and production environments simultaneously. Use virtual machines to help resolve issues faster.

 Migrate to hybrid cloud

Seamlessly move and manage your workloads across cloud and on-premises environments.

 Modernize Power workloads

Connect to services to transform business models, including web, DevOps and IBM Db2® workloads.

 Access AI

Improve decision-making and build cognitive applications by connecting workloads to IBM Watson®.
Workloads SAP

Accelerate SAP HANA and S/4HANA cloud modernization with “like for like” migration from Power on-premises to a RISE-ready cloud.

 Oracle

IBM Power Virtual Server provides a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and application workloads. The IBM Power Virtual Server environment consists of SAN Storage, Power servers, PowerVM Hypervisor, and AIX Operating Systems that are certified for Oracle DB including Real Application Clusters (RAC).

 IBM i

Gain more value from advanced technology with fewer resources and higher reliability with IBM i. Deploying IBM i on Power Virtual Server enables clients to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and enhance flexibility through operational expenditure consumption.
Use cases Business continuity planning

Keep your business running with reliable failover solutions including backup, high availability and disaster recovery. Reduce capital expenditure, planning complexity and capacity headroom.

 Modernization

Connect to over 190 IBM Cloud services, with a cloud-integrated API that easily integrates to existing tooling. Shift from buying maximum capacity to provisioning on demand, as needs arise.

 Data Center Optimization and Operational Excellence

Optimize your data center to drive faster growth and global expansion by aligning with certified architectures and maintaining ISV support. At the same time, reduce operational costs and improve service quality with enhanced response times and flexible pay-as-you-go billing.
Case studies Iptor Sweden AB

Iptor relies on IBM Power Virtual Server to support ERP for remote workers.

 University of Fukui Hospital

University of Fukui Hospital renovates its medical system with IBM Cloud.

 Ricoh USA

Ricoh USA moves the workloads of a leading insurance company to IBM Power Virtual Server.

Resources

IBM Power Virtual Server Brings IBM Power Workloads to the Cloud

IBM Power Virtual Server has transformed into a comprehensive next-generation computing platform, offering seamless technology stack consistency across both cloud and on-premises environments.

 Expand hybrid cloud and AI adoption

IBM Power Virtual Server can help enterprises by providing a flexible, scalable, and secured platform to run mission-critical workloads, including AI, that extends on-premises environments to the cloud.

 Boost competitive advantage with IBM Power Virtual Server

Expand hybrid cloud and AI adoption with IBM Power Virtual Server to boost competitive advantage.

IBM Power Virtual Server Storage Capabilities

Learn about IBM Power Virtual Server and its storage capabilities, including snapshots, clones, global replication services, and many more – ultimately to learn how you can leverage the benefits of cloud, whilst maintaining familiar storage capabilities that you leverage on-premises today!

Expand to hybrid cloud and drive business outcomes with IBM Power Virtual Server

Experts from IBM, FNTS and T.S.P discuss IBM Power Virtual Server, its transformative capabilities, and how leading global enterprises are leveraging the offering to drive business outcomes.

Modernize your infrastructure with IBM Power Virtual Server

IBM Power Virtual Server can help enterprises by providing a flexible, scalable, and secured platform to run mission-critical workloads, including AI, that extends on-premises environments to the cloud.

 Manage financial services cloud security & regulatory compliance

Learn how security and compliance across your hybrid cloud environments and critical workloads can be achieved comprehensively with IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud security services.

 IBM Power Virtual Server compute capabilities

Gain a comprehensive understanding of this cloud solution and its computing capabilities. Learn how to harness the benefits of the cloud while still using your existing on-premises computing capabilities.
