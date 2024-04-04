Seamlessly move and manage workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments
IBM® Power® Virtual Server is a family of configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services.
Extend workloads and take advantage of pay-as-you-use billing to manage costs.
Add capacity to your Power infrastructure on demand within minutes. Manage on premises or off premises.
Work on nonproduction tasks and production environments simultaneously. Use virtual machines to help resolve issues faster.
Seamlessly move and manage your workloads across cloud and on-premises environments.
Connect to services to transform business models, including web, DevOps and IBM Db2® workloads.
Improve decision-making and build cognitive applications by connecting workloads to IBM Watson®.
Accelerate SAP HANA and S/4HANA cloud modernization with “like for like” migration from Power on-premises to a RISE-ready cloud.
IBM Power Virtual Server provides a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and application workloads. The IBM Power Virtual Server environment consists of SAN Storage, Power servers, PowerVM Hypervisor, and AIX Operating Systems that are certified for Oracle DB including Real Application Clusters (RAC).
Gain more value from advanced technology with fewer resources and higher reliability with IBM i. Deploying IBM i on Power Virtual Server enables clients to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and enhance flexibility through operational expenditure consumption.
Keep your business running with reliable failover solutions including backup, high availability and disaster recovery. Reduce capital expenditure, planning complexity and capacity headroom.
Connect to over 190 IBM Cloud services, with a cloud-integrated API that easily integrates to existing tooling. Shift from buying maximum capacity to provisioning on demand, as needs arise.
Optimize your data center to drive faster growth and global expansion by aligning with certified architectures and maintaining ISV support. At the same time, reduce operational costs and improve service quality with enhanced response times and flexible pay-as-you-go billing.
Iptor relies on IBM Power Virtual Server to support ERP for remote workers.
University of Fukui Hospital renovates its medical system with IBM Cloud.
Ricoh USA moves the workloads of a leading insurance company to IBM Power Virtual Server.
IBM Power Virtual Server has transformed into a comprehensive next-generation computing platform, offering seamless technology stack consistency across both cloud and on-premises environments.
IBM Power Virtual Server can help enterprises by providing a flexible, scalable, and secured platform to run mission-critical workloads, including AI, that extends on-premises environments to the cloud.
Expand hybrid cloud and AI adoption with IBM Power Virtual Server to boost competitive advantage.
Learn about IBM Power Virtual Server and its storage capabilities, including snapshots, clones, global replication services, and many more – ultimately to learn how you can leverage the benefits of cloud, whilst maintaining familiar storage capabilities that you leverage on-premises today!
Experts from IBM, FNTS and T.S.P discuss IBM Power Virtual Server, its transformative capabilities, and how leading global enterprises are leveraging the offering to drive business outcomes.
Learn how security and compliance across your hybrid cloud environments and critical workloads can be achieved comprehensively with IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud security services.
Gain a comprehensive understanding of this cloud solution and its computing capabilities. Learn how to harness the benefits of the cloud while still using your existing on-premises computing capabilities.
