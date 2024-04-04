SAP Accelerate SAP HANA and S/4HANA cloud modernization with “like for like” migration from Power on-premises to a RISE-ready cloud.

Oracle IBM Power Virtual Server provides a foundation for deploying Oracle Database and application workloads. The IBM Power Virtual Server environment consists of SAN Storage, Power servers, PowerVM Hypervisor, and AIX Operating Systems that are certified for Oracle DB including Real Application Clusters (RAC).