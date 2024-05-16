Home Compute and servers Power PowerVM IBM PowerVM

IBM® PowerVM® software is a virtualization environment that can run AIX®IBM i and Linux® virtual machines on IBM® Power® servers.

Businesses like yours are turning to server virtualization to consolidate multiple workloads onto fewer systems, increase server utilization and reduce costs. PowerVM provides a secure and scalable server virtualization environment for your applications, built upon the advanced RAS features and leading performance of the IBM Power systems platform.
Learn the benefits of running your virtualization platform on IBM Power and PowerVM.
Benefits Protect your workloads

Secure your enterprise environments with industry-leading hypervisor technology that ensures the integrity and isolation of critical applications and I/O.

 Expand capability

Scale out or scale up your virtualized deployments without paying underlying performance penalties.

 Speed delivery

Provide services built for the cloud faster by automating deployment of virtual machines (VMs) and storage.

 Increase efficiency and ROI

Help eliminate scheduled downtime by deploying live mobility between servers. Optimize utilization of server and storage resources to control cost and boost return on investment.
Resources IBM PowerVM Virtualization Introduction and Configuration

Get an introduction to PowerVM virtualization technologies on Power system servers.

 IBM PowerVM EAL 2 Certification

Plan, install and manage the logical partitioning of your PowerVM server.

ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.
