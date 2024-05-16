IBM® PowerVM® software is a virtualization environment that can run AIX®, IBM i and Linux® virtual machines on IBM® Power® servers.
Businesses like yours are turning to server virtualization to consolidate multiple workloads onto fewer systems, increase server utilization and reduce costs. PowerVM provides a secure and scalable server virtualization environment for your applications, built upon the advanced RAS features and leading performance of the IBM Power systems platform.
Learn the benefits of running your virtualization platform on IBM Power and PowerVM.
Secure your enterprise environments with industry-leading hypervisor technology that ensures the integrity and isolation of critical applications and I/O.
Scale out or scale up your virtualized deployments without paying underlying performance penalties.
Provide services built for the cloud faster by automating deployment of virtual machines (VMs) and storage.
Help eliminate scheduled downtime by deploying live mobility between servers. Optimize utilization of server and storage resources to control cost and boost return on investment.
Get an introduction to PowerVM virtualization technologies on Power system servers.
Plan, install and manage the logical partitioning of your PowerVM server.
IBM Power clients run mission-critical workloads on Power and need an ultra secure and reliable infrastructure.