In today's digital landscape, companies are under pressure to transform and stay ahead of the competition. However, many digital transformation initiatives are falling short, with disappointing returns on investment. A study conducted by HFS Research reveals that only 25% of enterprises have reported solid ROI on business outcomes from their cloud transformation efforts. The reasons for this lack of progress are multifaceted. Slow adoption, unrealized use cases and unaddressed cloud sprawl are just a few of the challenges holding companies back. Moreover, the increasing complexity of platform scaling, skilling, cybersecurity, and data volumes is exacerbating the issue.
To overcome these obstacles and unlock the full potential of digital transformation, a deliberate and strategic approach is needed. This is where Hybrid by design comes in. Our framework is designed to help organizations achieve accelerated, low-risk migration, modernization, and innovation, while driving business value, productivity, and cost reduction. By focusing on business outcomes and leveraging the power of AI, companies can amplify their returns on hybrid cloud investments and accelerate business growth. Our approach emphasizes the importance of intentional hybrid cloud strategy, codified framework, and innovation through hybrid and AI. With Hybrid by design, you can recalibrate your transformation strategy and unlock the desired returns on your hybrid cloud investments.
There are 5 key priorities from successful programs underpinning Hybrid by design:
How Hybrid by design creates business value.
Hybrid by design guides the transformation journey with a codified value framework for assessing necessary consistency across critical architecture components to achieve strategic business imperatives. The three areas in the value framework include:
Seeding and scaling the product mindset, techniques and tools for driving greater value for customers, users and the business.
Re-aligning organization and process to how business operates – backed up by transforming IT teams to product engineering teams.
Skilling transformation to leverage hybrid platform targeted for business acceleration – product engineering, cloud native and agile skills.
Enriching the in-person and digital interactions between people, machines and AI at every stage of the customer journey.
Building cross platform integration patterns to address several application and Gen AI use case scenarios.
Integrated security visibility across platforms with embedded automation.
Build and deploy models across platforms – resulting in ability to run models where it needs to run driven by use cases and data.
Ensure data availability for build and run of models and other innovative use cases and ensuring data traceability across platforms.
Integrated tooling driving development consistency and experience across platforms.
Seamless container management experience and ability to build-deploy-manage, including monitoring across platforms.
Designing and implementing operating platforms that enable efficient, scalable, and secure operations across the hybrid cloud environment.
Using agile methodologies and extensive reusable blueprints, we can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.
Use our industry-leading Cloud Innovate methodology and cloud technology tools for application development and management to help accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation.
Gain support for modernization and migration of your cloud computing workloads and applications to Google Cloud and other multicloud platforms.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation.
IBM Cloud with Red Hat brings together market-leading security, enterprise scalability and open innovation for increased agility and continuity.
Varun Bijlani is the Global Managing Partner for Hybrid Cloud Services. His practice helps clients define and execute their technology and cloud strategies to support their business objectives. His practice specializes in cloud strategy and architecture, application transformation and product engineering, cloud platform services and IT and application operations.
As the Global Hybrid cloud transformation services leader at IBM, Shawn is responsible for leading teams globally that serve clients across the cloud lifecycle, spanning Advisory, Migration, Application Modernization, Cloud Native Development, and Digital Product Engineering.
As Global Garage Leader and APAC Cloud Advisory Leader for Hybrid Cloud Services, Barry partners with leading organizations worldwide in amplifying the positive impact of technology, product and industry transformation.
As senior managing strategy consultant in the Global Cloud Advisory, Edward supports clients embarking on large-scale modernization journeys harmonizing business objectives with IT strategies to drive enhanced business outcomes.
We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.
Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.
Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost effective and agile.
Our hybrid cloud management capabilities remove the complexity of managing applications across clouds, improving ROI and freeing up resources to innovate.
A platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.
IBM and Red Hat can simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity and reduce costs, delivering business outcomes.