In today's digital landscape, companies are under pressure to transform and stay ahead of the competition. However, many digital transformation initiatives are falling short, with disappointing returns on investment. A study conducted by HFS Research reveals that only 25% of enterprises have reported solid ROI on business outcomes from their cloud transformation efforts. The reasons for this lack of progress are multifaceted. Slow adoption, unrealized use cases and unaddressed cloud sprawl are just a few of the challenges holding companies back. Moreover, the increasing complexity of platform scaling, skilling, cybersecurity, and data volumes is exacerbating the issue.

To overcome these obstacles and unlock the full potential of digital transformation, a deliberate and strategic approach is needed. This is where Hybrid by design comes in. Our framework is designed to help organizations achieve accelerated, low-risk migration, modernization, and innovation, while driving business value, productivity, and cost reduction. By focusing on business outcomes and leveraging the power of AI, companies can amplify their returns on hybrid cloud investments and accelerate business growth. Our approach emphasizes the importance of intentional hybrid cloud strategy, codified framework, and innovation through hybrid and AI. With Hybrid by design, you can recalibrate your transformation strategy and unlock the desired returns on your hybrid cloud investments.

There are 5 key priorities from successful programs underpinning Hybrid by design: