In today's digital landscape, companies are under pressure to transform and stay ahead of the competition. However, many digital transformation initiatives are falling short, with disappointing returns on investment. A study conducted by HFS Research reveals that only 25% of enterprises have reported solid ROI on business outcomes from their cloud transformation efforts. The reasons for this lack of progress are multifaceted. Slow adoption, unrealized use cases and unaddressed cloud sprawl are just a few of the challenges holding companies back. Moreover, the increasing complexity of platform scaling, skilling, cybersecurity, and data volumes is exacerbating the issue.

To overcome these obstacles and unlock the full potential of digital transformation, a deliberate and strategic approach is needed. This is where Hybrid by design comes in. Our framework is designed to help organizations achieve accelerated, low-risk migration, modernization, and innovation, while driving business value, productivity, and cost reduction. By focusing on business outcomes and leveraging the power of AI, companies can amplify their returns on hybrid cloud investments and accelerate business growth. Our approach emphasizes the importance of intentional hybrid cloud strategy, codified framework, and innovation through hybrid and AI. With Hybrid by design, you can recalibrate your transformation strategy and unlock the desired returns on your hybrid cloud investments.

There are 5 key priorities from successful programs underpinning Hybrid by design:

  1. Drive product-centric mindset to enable business priorities.
  2. Build intentional architecture to accelerate and scale business competences.
  3. Create a consistent development and operational experience across platforms.
  4. Empower product teams to exploit hybrid capabilities.
  5. Harness the power of all data and scale Gen AI deployment.
The Great Tech Reset

How Hybrid by design creates business value.

Transformation areas

Hybrid by design guides the transformation journey with a codified value framework for assessing necessary consistency across critical architecture components to achieve strategic business imperatives. The three areas in the value framework include:

Amplifying the priority, speed and scale of value creation across the organization, with a user-centric approach at its core

Product led

Seeding and scaling the product mindset, techniques and tools for driving greater value for customers, users and the business.

 Process and organization

Re-aligning organization and process to how business operates – backed up by transforming IT teams to product engineering teams.

 People and culture

Skilling transformation to leverage hybrid platform targeted for business acceleration – product engineering, cloud native and agile skills.

Ensuring seamless data flow and collaboration by harmonizing systems across the architecture

Integration experience

Enriching the in-person and digital interactions between people, machines and AI at every stage of the customer journey.

 Integration platform

Building cross platform integration patterns to address several application and Gen AI use case scenarios.

Enhancing agility and innovation through unification across multiple hybrid cloud environments

Security and compliance

Integrated security visibility across platforms with embedded automation.

 Gen AI models

Build and deploy models across platforms – resulting in ability to run models where it needs to run driven by use cases and data.

 Data sharing and governance

Ensure data availability for build and run of models and other innovative use cases and ensuring data traceability across platforms.

Development platform

Integrated tooling driving development consistency and experience across platforms.

 K8 platform

Seamless container management experience and ability to build-deploy-manage, including monitoring across platforms.

Operating platform

Designing and implementing operating platforms that enable efficient, scalable, and secure operations across the hybrid cloud environment.
Strategic partnerships Hyperscale with AWS Cloud

Using agile methodologies and extensive reusable blueprints, we can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.

 Explore IBM Consulting services on AWS cloud Hyperscale your journey with Microsoft Cloud

Use our industry-leading Cloud Innovate methodology and cloud technology tools for application development and management to help accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Microsoft Hyperscale with Google Cloud

Gain support for modernization and migration of your cloud computing workloads and applications to Google Cloud and other multicloud platforms.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Google Cloud Hyperscale your journey with Oracle Cloud

Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation.

 Learn more about Oracle Cloud IBM Services for IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud with Red Hat brings together market-leading security, enterprise scalability and open innovation for increased agility and continuity.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud
Realizing value with hybrid by design at USAA IBM partnered with USAA to successfully modernize a large portfolio of applications and data that spans multiple lines of business and achieves better business outcomes by going intentionally hybrid with AWS and Red Hat OpenShift. Watch the video
Meet the experts Varun Bijlani

Varun Bijlani is the Global Managing Partner for Hybrid Cloud Services. His practice helps clients define and execute their technology and cloud strategies to support their business objectives. His practice specializes in cloud strategy and architecture, application transformation and product engineering, cloud platform services and IT and application operations.

 Shawn D'Souza

As the Global Hybrid cloud transformation services leader at IBM, Shawn is responsible for leading teams globally that serve clients across the cloud lifecycle, spanning Advisory, Migration, Application Modernization, Cloud Native Development, and Digital Product Engineering.

 Barry Ramirez

As Global Garage Leader and APAC Cloud Advisory Leader for Hybrid Cloud Services, Barry partners with leading organizations worldwide in amplifying the positive impact of technology, product and industry transformation.

 Edward Walsh

As senior managing strategy consultant in the Global Cloud Advisory, Edward supports clients embarking on large-scale modernization journeys harmonizing business objectives with IT strategies to drive enhanced business outcomes.
Related solutions Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture consulting services

We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem.

 Explore hybrid cloud strategy services Cloud application development consulting services

Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Explore cloud application development Application migration and modernization services

Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost effective and agile.

 Explore Application management services for hybrid cloud

Our hybrid cloud management capabilities remove the complexity of managing applications across clouds, improving ROI and freeing up resources to innovate.

 Learn about cloud application management IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

A platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.

 Explore IBM Red Hat solutions

IBM and Red Hat can simplify hybrid cloud complexity, increase productivity and reduce costs, delivering business outcomes.

 Explore
