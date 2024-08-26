Maximizing business outcomes and scaling AI adoption with a Hybrid by design approach

For established businesses, the debate is settled: a hybrid cloud approach is the right strategic choice.

However, while embracing hybrid cloud might be intrinsic, clients continually seek to derive business value and higher return on investment (ROI) from their investments. According to a study conducted by HFS Research in partnership with IBM Consulting®, only 25% of surveyed enterprises have reported solid ROI on business outcomes from their cloud transformation efforts.

The lack of ROI progress can be attributed to several factors, including slow adoption, unrealized use cases and unaddressed cloud sprawl. This is exacerbated by the increasing challenges of platform scaling, skilling, cybersecurity and the explosion of data volumes.



Businesses aiming to derive value from business outcomes through their cloud investments and harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) must adopt an intentional approach.

At IBM, we provide clear guidance for navigating these challenges and achieving better business outcomes. Adopting a hybrid by design strategy allows organizations to align architectural choices with business priorities across technology, platforms, processes and people, resulting in significantly enhanced outcomes and a higher ROI.

The latest paper from IBM, titled “Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the generative AI era,” offers clarity for businesses seeking to optimize their hybrid cloud architecture and amplify the impact of generative AI (gen AI).