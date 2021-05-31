Home Consulting Applications Application management services for hybrid cloud
Overview

IBM Consulting delivers high-quality and innovative IT solutions to meet our client’s business needs, including hybrid cloud management services with technology solutions that enable their business objectives and accelerate the cloud journey, unleashing the full potential of their technology investments.

Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
Capabilities IBM Consulting AIOps

IBM Consulting AlOps enables organizations to run IT value streams tightly tied to business outcomes for maximum impact. We apply Generative AI, Machine Learning and Data Science to autonomously manage IT by observing processes and solutions, detecting anomalies, predicting outages, analyzing their impact on business, and prescribing solutions to proactively avoid them.

 Learn about IBM Consulting Advantage Custom and data-managed services

Reduce your total cost of ownership and lower maintenance of applications and data, managing custom apps on cloud by leveraging capabilities in intelligent automation, self-healing, DevSecOps, platform engineering and SRE.

 Read the ebook Enterprise application management services

IBM Consulting helps clients efficiently manage their enterprise applications with application services that leverage our proven capabilities in automation, mining, Finops and Garage, as well as our top-tier partnership status.

 Platform services

IBM Consulting provides clients with specialized services for increased cybersecurity, efficiency and visibility such as DevSecOps, automation, quality engineering, platform engineering and service management.

 Explore our platform services
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases Drive continuous cloud modernization

As a top-tier partner of AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud, we help migrate, build and manage each of your applications to your platform of choice.

 Reduce operational costs

Our management services deliver operational efficiencies that lower costs and implement intelligent business processes by integrating data, AI and advanced automation. 

 Enhance visibility, security and resiliency

Our integrated multicloud management platform offers a single-pane view, providing enhancements to end-to-end visibility in the hybrid environment for better control over your business processes. 
In the midst of adversity, the CLS team and IBM teams worked really closely together. The dedication from both sides was exceptional. Ritesh Gadhiya Head of Settlement Applications CLS Read CLS story
Strategic partnerships Manage applications on IBM Cloud

Manage applications on IBM Cloud and use IBM Cloud Satellite to deploy and run apps consistently across environments while avoiding downtime.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud Adobe Cloud services

Gain flexibility to host, access and leverage customer data in the environment of your choice.

 Explore Adobe cloud services Amazon Web Services cloud services

Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey with IBM and AWS to manage costs and upgrade performance.

 Explore our AWS capabilities Hyperscale your journey with Azure

Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence.

 Explore our Microsoft capabilities SAP cloud-managed services

Reduce costs and increase agility with cloud-managed services for SAP applications.

 Explore our SAP cloud services Innovative Oracle Cloud services

Optimized managed service for Oracle that embeds innovation through automation.

 Explore our Oracle Cloud services

Insights

How hybrid cloud and digital transformation are building resiliency in an industry fraught with risk Read the report
Mastering hybrid cloud

Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.

 Optimize your digital transformation

Try the new IBM Consulting cloud accelerator to drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.

 The deep cloud alternative

How moving beyond conventional cloud-based infrastructure can help you reach new levels of business value.

 Meet our experts

Egle Menezes

Senior Partner and Global Custom Data Managed Services Leader, Egle is recognized for her leadership in the areas of IT services and technology, consulting services and leading complex projects.

 Joseph Msays

Global Managing Partner in IBM's Enterprise Cloud Applications Services, Joseph offers clients and their IT teams application support, helping them manage the entire application lifecycle while unlocking value and reinventing the enterprise.

 Luiggi Masello

Senior Partner and Global Leader in IBM's Custom AMS and Data Managed Services, Luiggi helps clients achieve business outcome-driven digital, cloud and application portfolio transformations.
