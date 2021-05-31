IBM Consulting delivers high-quality and innovative IT solutions to meet our client’s business needs, including hybrid cloud management services with technology solutions that enable their business objectives and accelerate the cloud journey, unleashing the full potential of their technology investments.
Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
IBM Consulting AlOps enables organizations to run IT value streams tightly tied to business outcomes for maximum impact. We apply Generative AI, Machine Learning and Data Science to autonomously manage IT by observing processes and solutions, detecting anomalies, predicting outages, analyzing their impact on business, and prescribing solutions to proactively avoid them.
Reduce your total cost of ownership and lower maintenance of applications and data, managing custom apps on cloud by leveraging capabilities in intelligent automation, self-healing, DevSecOps, platform engineering and SRE.
IBM Consulting helps clients efficiently manage their enterprise applications with application services that leverage our proven capabilities in automation, mining, Finops and Garage, as well as our top-tier partnership status.
IBM Consulting provides clients with specialized services for increased cybersecurity, efficiency and visibility such as DevSecOps, automation, quality engineering, platform engineering and service management.
As a top-tier partner of AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud, we help migrate, build and manage each of your applications to your platform of choice.
Our management services deliver operational efficiencies that lower costs and implement intelligent business processes by integrating data, AI and advanced automation.
Our integrated multicloud management platform offers a single-pane view, providing enhancements to end-to-end visibility in the hybrid environment for better control over your business processes.
Manage applications on IBM Cloud and use IBM Cloud Satellite to deploy and run apps consistently across environments while avoiding downtime.
Gain flexibility to host, access and leverage customer data in the environment of your choice.
Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey with IBM and AWS to manage costs and upgrade performance.
Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence.
Reduce costs and increase agility with cloud-managed services for SAP applications.
Optimized managed service for Oracle that embeds innovation through automation.
Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.
Try the new IBM Consulting cloud accelerator to drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.
How moving beyond conventional cloud-based infrastructure can help you reach new levels of business value.
Senior Partner and Global Custom Data Managed Services Leader, Egle is recognized for her leadership in the areas of IT services and technology, consulting services and leading complex projects.
Global Managing Partner in IBM's Enterprise Cloud Applications Services, Joseph offers clients and their IT teams application support, helping them manage the entire application lifecycle while unlocking value and reinventing the enterprise.
Senior Partner and Global Leader in IBM's Custom AMS and Data Managed Services, Luiggi helps clients achieve business outcome-driven digital, cloud and application portfolio transformations.
Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.
Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost effective and agile.
The Accelerator is a platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.
We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem partnerships by combining our deep industry expertise with technology insights.
See how IBM and Red Hat can increase productivity and service levels, reduce costs and improve business outcomes.
Learn cloud native and DevOps technologies through our hands-on self-placed training platform.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.