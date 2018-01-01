IBM Consulting Services for Google Cloud Platform supports an open and secure data-driven path to multicloud transformation. Our Google Cloud consulting services experts collaboratively support the modernization, automation and migration of your core workloads and applications enabling you to become fully cloud-native.

Modernize legacy apps using Red Hat® OpenShift®, Kubernetes, microservices, Apigee and extensive APIs. Reduce risk and accelerate your cloud journey to the Google Cloud Platform by leveraging IBM’s ecosystem of certified professionals, a portfolio of tools and agile methodologies.