In a challenging environment, companies continue to look at cloud modernization and generative AI as a means to become more agile and gain a competitive advantage. As an AWS Premier Partner, IBM Consulting® brings business and IT transformation expertise, methodologies, and tools—from across industries—to accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud. IBM®’s expertise in security, enterprise scalability, and open innovation with Red Hat® OpenShift® help businesses grow quickly on the AWS Cloud.
IBM Consulting has more than 24,000 AWS certifications, 17 validated service delivery programs, and mastery in 19 AWS competencies for cloud-native application development. IBM continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS. IBM’s deep experience in AI, market-leading AI capabilities, and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI—makes IBM Consulting the ideal AWS partner of choice.
IBM integrates watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker to help clients manage model risk and support compliance obligations
Explore the CIO guidebook for gen AI
IBM is a leader in hyperscale cloud transformation, data analytics and AI consulting and security services, and can help unlock next-generation applications on the AWS Cloud.
We are one of the fastest-growing GSIs for AWS, one of the world’s largest SAP partners, and a recognized leader in hyperscale cloud transformation. IBM is a pioneer in AI and established a Center of Excellence (CoE) for generative AI with over 1,000 consultants.
IBM’s AWS consulting services bring end-to-end tools and accelerators—such as DevSecOps practices with AIOps and self-healing capabilities—to help you become cloud native on AWS.
Transform your enterprise with generative AI. Scale responsibly using Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q or IBM watsonx running on AWS Cloud and across hybrid environments.
Modernize your data and analytics estate on AWS Cloud and scale the adoption of generative AI to adopt new ways of working.
Modernize and manage SAP workloads on AWS. IBM’s industry expertise, accelerators, and gen AI technologies help unlock next-generation SAP applications on AWS – securely and at scale for better business outcomes.
Modernize applications and data workloads on the AWS Cloud. Develop cloud-native apps and optimize the existing AWS environment at speed and scale.
Integrate and extend mainframe capabilities to drive agility and business innovation. Accelerate mainframe application modernization, develop cloud-native applications and drive IT automation with IBM zSystems and AWS.
Secure complex workloads running on AWS and accelerate hybrid cloud strategy by using critical security capabilities from both IBM and AWS.
As an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), IBM helps migrate, build, automate, manage and optimize cloud transformation, while improving operational efficiency, control and security.
Build resilient, sustainable and AI-enabled supply chains on AWS Cloud. Streamline supply chain workflows, unlock efficiencies and improve customer experiences.
Build, manage, and secure your complex hybrid multi-cloud environment with an automation-first approach.
Scale with AI-powered application management for the AWS, native and hybrid cloud environments to improve application resiliency and performance.
Integrate Amazon Connect to create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences with decisions backed by generative AI and real-time data.
Shorten the time to value of data solutions on AWS Cloud. Use Modern Data Accelerators to build multi-use case data platforms, with common data provisioning that’s instantiated on AWS.
Use the power of real-time data to overcome supply chain challenges. The solution offers optimal next best actions, collaboration capabilities for risk mitigation and end-to-end visibility for supply chain resilience.
Automate and optimize welding inspections by using AI-based visual and audio capture technologies. The solution help manufacturers identify real-time weld defects for faster problem diagnosis and remediation.
The solution designed for SAP, empowers manufacturers to capture comprehensive sustainability data at every stage of the process.
Use the low-code/no-code platform-as-a-service (PaaS) powered by automated workflows to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) regulatory obligations. The solution uses AI to extract data from documents and generative AI to assess risk on a continuous basis.
IBM has mastery in the following 19 competencies and continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS:
IBM Consulting has 17 validated service delivery programs to develop cloud-native apps in the AWS Cloud environment :
IBM’s professional services and solutions for application modernization, SAP transformation, process automation and cybersecurity help strengthen government health services, educational programs, citizens engagement and climate action.
IBM’s services—including cloud and data modernization, SAP transformation on AWS and contact center modernization—transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.
Partnering with industrial and manufacturing firms, IBM helps accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, SAP on AWS and data and application modernization to drive operational resiliency, efficiency and sustainability.
IBM’s data and application modernization, analytics and AI solutions and customer service transformation drive better patient outcomes, regulatory compliance and overall efficiencies.
For life sciences, IBM helps with SAP modernization on AWS, digital supply chain transformation on AWS and data and analytics solutions to modernize e2e pharma value chain.
IBM provides application modernization, data and AI services, customer service transformation and cybersecurity, helping telcos modernize operations to drive differentiation and unlock revenue potential.
Migrate and modernize on-premises workloads on AWS Cloud and manage them across the cloud environment to reduce risk and improve security and availability.
Integrate functions and processes on the AWS Cloud to drive agility, intelligence, and competitive advantage to respond to market changes better.
Drive application migration and modernization on the AWS Cloud to achieve your sustainability imperatives and net-zero carbon emission goals.
Japan Airlines builds high-performance cloud architecture with IBM and AWS. The SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) on AWS helped drive exceptional service continuity for its airline customers.
Partnering with IBM, E.ON, one of the UK’s leading energy companies deploys a new contact center platform that is powered by Amazon Connect.
Delta Airlines partners with IBM to modernize their applications in a hybrid cloud environment built on Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate their digital transformation capabilities with integrated security and increased operational visibility.
Water Corp modernizes SAP architecture on AWS, and achieves greater than 40% cloud cost savings with gen AI-driven automation.
Merck built an end-to-end digital supply chain on AWS Cloud that helped improve inventory optimization, cost management, and vaccine traceability to respond to ever-changing patient needs.
National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) partnered with IBM to start a digital platform that is built on AWS Cloud to address visibility in pharma supply chains and improve regulatory compliance.
Working with IBM, Kotak started Cherry, a scalable customer experience platform that is built on AWS Cloud to serve India’s retail investment market.
IBM helped Genomics England accelerate the adoption of AWS Cloud to meet the growing need for data and interpretation services, thus helping it build essential technology capabilities for scientific discovery.
IBM helped the Indonesia-based pharmaceutical company successfully deploy RISE with SAP to move its mission-critical ERP workloads and processes to AWS cloud.
Even companies furthest along the modernization journey require expert assistance. Explore critical attributes for companies when evaluating transformation partners.
IDC cites the ability to showcase and codevelop relevant use cases for AI solutions, and provide solutions by using clients’ preferred AI technology providers as key IBM strengths. Learn why IDC positioned IBM as a leader for AI services.
HFS defines IBM as a hyperscale cloud service provider with an evolving partner and product ecosystem for multicloud capabilities.
Accelerate your AWS Cloud journey with predictable outcomes—40% faster solutioning with fewer handoffs and 30% lower cost delivery.¹
¹ Based on IBM client data, actual results may vary.