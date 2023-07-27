Home Consulting AWS AWS consulting services
Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey with IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) with greater speed, scale, and trust
A premier consulting partner for AWS

In a challenging environment, companies continue to look at cloud modernization and generative AI as a means to become more agile and gain a competitive advantage. As an AWS Premier Partner, IBM Consulting® brings business and IT transformation expertise, methodologies, and tools—from across industries—to accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud. IBM®’s expertise in security, enterprise scalability, and open innovation with Red Hat® OpenShift® help businesses grow quickly on the AWS Cloud.

IBM Consulting has more than 24,000 AWS certifications, 17 validated service delivery programs, and mastery in 19 AWS competencies for cloud-native application development. IBM continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS. IBM’s deep experience in AI, market-leading AI capabilities, and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI—makes IBM Consulting the ideal AWS partner of choice.

What's new

IBM integrates watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker to help clients manage model risk and support compliance obligations

Benefits

IBM is a leader in hyperscale cloud transformation, data analytics and AI consulting and security services, and can help unlock next-generation applications on the AWS Cloud.

 Market leadership

We are one of the fastest-growing GSIs for AWS, one of the world’s largest SAP partners, and a recognized leader in hyperscale cloud transformation. IBM is a pioneer in AI and established a Center of Excellence (CoE) for generative AI with over 1,000 consultants.

 Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA)

ROSA offers the most comprehensive infrastructure to reduce the cost and risk of maintaining legacy applications, increase resiliency and scalability, and build new cloud-native applications. Hybrid cloud with ROSA can accelerate your migration.¹

 Methods and accelerators

IBM’s AWS consulting services bring end-to-end tools and accelerators—such as DevSecOps practices with AIOps and self-healing capabilities—to help you become cloud native on AWS.

Capabilities

AI consulting

Transform your enterprise with generative AI. Scale responsibly using Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q or IBM watsonx running on AWS Cloud and across hybrid environments.

 Data and analytics consulting

Modernize your data and analytics estate on AWS Cloud and scale the adoption of generative AI to adopt new ways of working.

SAP on AWS Cloud

Modernize and manage SAP workloads on AWS. IBM’s industry expertise, accelerators, and gen AI technologies help unlock next-generation SAP applications on AWS – securely and at scale for better business outcomes.

 Application modernization consulting

Modernize applications and data workloads on the AWS Cloud. Develop cloud-native apps and optimize the existing AWS environment at speed and scale.

 Mainframe Application Modernization with IBM and AWS

Integrate and extend mainframe capabilities to drive agility and business innovation. Accelerate mainframe application modernization, develop cloud-native applications and drive IT automation with IBM zSystems and AWS.

 Security consulting services

Secure complex workloads running on AWS and accelerate hybrid cloud strategy by using critical security capabilities from both IBM and AWS.

 Managed services

As an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), IBM helps migrate, build, automate, manage and optimize cloud transformation, while improving operational efficiency, control and security.

 Supply Chain Consulting

Build resilient, sustainable and AI-enabled supply chains on AWS Cloud. Streamline supply chain workflows, unlock efficiencies and improve customer experiences.

Platform engineering services

Build, manage, and secure your complex hybrid multi-cloud environment with an automation-first approach.

Our AWS expertise

IBM Consulting has more than 24,000 AWS certifications, 17 validated service delivery programs, and mastery in 19 AWS competencies.

Platform Services on AWS

Scale with AI-powered application management for the AWS, native and hybrid cloud environments to improve application resiliency and performance.

 Contact center modernization

Integrate Amazon Connect to create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences with decisions backed by generative AI and real-time data.

 

Shorten the time to value of data solutions on AWS Cloud. Use Modern Data Accelerators to build multi-use case data platforms, with common data provisioning that’s instantiated on AWS.

Use the power of real-time data to overcome supply chain challenges. The solution offers optimal next best actions, collaboration capabilities for risk mitigation and end-to-end visibility for supply chain resilience.

Automate and optimize welding inspections by using AI-based visual and audio capture technologies. The solution help manufacturers identify real-time weld defects for faster problem diagnosis and remediation.

The solution designed for SAP, empowers manufacturers to capture comprehensive sustainability data at every stage of the process.  

 Digital KYC

Use the low-code/no-code platform-as-a-service (PaaS) powered by automated workflows to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) regulatory obligations. The solution uses AI to extract data from documents and generative AI to assess risk on a continuous basis.

IBM has mastery in the following 19 competencies and continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS:

  • SAP Services
  • Data & Analytics Services
  • Migration & Modernization Services
  • DevOps Services
  • SaaS Services
  • Level 1 MSSP Services
  • Security Services
  • Cloud Operations Services
  • IoT Services
  • Mainframe Modernization
  • Government Services
  • Financial Services
  • Retail Services
  • Energy Services
  • Travel and Hospitality Services
  • Manufacturing & Industrial Services
  • Healthcare Services
  • Telecom Services
  • Life Sciences Services

IBM Consulting has 17 validated service delivery programs to develop cloud-native apps in the AWS Cloud environment :

  • AWS GovCloud (US)
  • Amazon Redshift
  • Amazon EC2 Systems Manager
  • AWS IoT Core
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS Database Migration Service
  • Amazon Kinesis
  • Amazon API Gateway
  • Amazon EC2 for Windows Server
  • Amazon RDS
  • Amazon CloudFront
  • AWS CloudFormation
  • Amazon DynamoDB
  • AWS WAF
  • Amazon Connect
  • AWS Config
  • Amazon EKS
Government

IBM’s professional services and solutions for application modernization, SAP transformation, process automation and cybersecurity help strengthen government health services, educational programs, citizens engagement and climate action.

IBM’s services—including cloud and data modernization, SAP transformation on AWS and contact center modernization—transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Partnering with industrial and manufacturing firms, IBM helps accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, SAP on AWS and data and application modernization to drive operational resiliency, efficiency and sustainability.

IBM’s data and application modernization, analytics and AI solutions and customer service transformation drive better patient outcomes, regulatory compliance and overall efficiencies.

For life sciences, IBM helps with SAP modernization on AWS, digital supply chain transformation on AWS and data and analytics solutions to modernize e2e pharma value chain.

IBM provides application modernization, data and AI services, customer service transformation and cybersecurity, helping telcos modernize operations to drive differentiation and unlock revenue potential.

Jumpstart your generative AI journey with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate, and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile, and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design, and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Use cases Reduce operational complexity

Migrate and modernize on-premises workloads on AWS Cloud and manage them across the cloud environment to reduce risk and improve security and availability.

Integrate functions and processes on the AWS Cloud to drive agility, intelligence, and competitive advantage to respond to market changes better.

 Meet sustainability goals

Drive application migration and modernization on the AWS Cloud to achieve your sustainability imperatives and net-zero carbon emission goals.

Case studies Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines builds high-performance cloud architecture with IBM and AWS. The SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) on AWS helped drive exceptional service continuity for its airline customers.

 E.ON

Partnering with IBM, E.ON, one of the UK’s leading energy companies deploys a new contact center platform that is powered by Amazon Connect.

 Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines partners with IBM to modernize their applications in a hybrid cloud environment built on Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate their digital transformation capabilities with integrated security and increased operational visibility.

 Water Corporation

Water Corp modernizes SAP architecture on AWS, and achieves greater than 40% cloud cost savings with gen AI-driven automation.

 Merck

Merck built an end-to-end digital supply chain on AWS Cloud that helped improve inventory optimization, cost management, and vaccine traceability to respond to ever-changing patient needs.

National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) partnered with IBM to start a digital platform that is built on AWS Cloud to address visibility in pharma supply chains and improve regulatory compliance.

 Kotak Investment Advisors

Working with IBM, Kotak started Cherry, a scalable customer experience platform that is built on AWS Cloud to serve India’s retail investment market.

 Genomics England

IBM helped Genomics England accelerate the adoption of AWS Cloud to meet the growing need for data and interpretation services, thus helping it build essential technology capabilities for scientific discovery.

 Holi Pharma

IBM helped the Indonesia-based pharmaceutical company successfully deploy RISE with SAP to move its mission-critical ERP workloads and processes to AWS cloud.

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Navigating last-mile modernization challenges

Even companies furthest along the modernization journey require expert assistance. Explore critical attributes for companies when evaluating transformation partners.

 IBM named a leader in 2023 IDC AI Services Marketscape 

IDC cites the ability to showcase and codevelop relevant use cases for AI solutions, and provide solutions by using clients’ preferred AI technology providers as key IBM strengths. Learn why IDC positioned IBM as a leader for AI services.

 HFS Research recognizes IBM for hyperscale cloud services

HFS defines IBM as a hyperscale cloud service provider with an evolving partner and product ecosystem for multicloud capabilities.
Resources IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

Accelerate your AWS Cloud journey with predictable outcomes—40% faster solutioning with fewer handoffs and 30% lower cost delivery.¹

 Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)

ROSA offers the most comprehensive infrastructure to reduce the cost and risk of maintaining legacy applications, increase resiliency and scalability, and build new cloud-native applications.

Mainframe Application Modernization with IBM and AWS

Accelerate mainframe application modernization, develop cloud-native applications and drive IT automation with IBM zSystems and AWS.
Register for a free Discovery Session to be among the first to engage with IBM and AWS on how best to unlock the transformative value of generative AI.

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

Cut through the noise with insights on the latest in business and technology. Hear from the leaders who are driving business innovation.

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.

Footnotes

¹ Based on IBM client data, actual results may vary.