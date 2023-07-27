In a challenging environment, companies continue to look at cloud modernization and generative AI as a means to become more agile and gain a competitive advantage. As an AWS Premier Partner, IBM Consulting® brings business and IT transformation expertise, methodologies, and tools—from across industries—to accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud. IBM®’s expertise in security, enterprise scalability, and open innovation with Red Hat® OpenShift® help businesses grow quickly on the AWS Cloud.

IBM Consulting has more than 24,000 AWS certifications, 17 validated service delivery programs, and mastery in 19 AWS competencies for cloud-native application development. IBM continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS. IBM’s deep experience in AI, market-leading AI capabilities, and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI—makes IBM Consulting the ideal AWS partner of choice.