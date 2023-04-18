IBM technologies are designed to help manufacturers accelerate and scale digital transformation. Our data fabric approach extends to the industrial edge, and our technology allows you to harness untapped data through a number of leading solutions.
These include: the IBM watsonx platform, which deploys advanced AI to create predictive insights; our Zero Trust approach, which ensures a secure, risk-aware and resilient business; and IBM Hybrid cloud architecture, which enables agility using a responsive, easily consumed infrastructure.
See how the partnership creates a digital thread for visibility across systems engineering, services lifecycle and asset management.
Make worker roles more productive with intelligent workflows that enable team members to achieve higher value outcomes, faster
Use intelligent automated inspections to improve product quality and maintain cost savings while improving asset life, uptime and safety
Develop an end-to-end approach to security that protects your products, cloud and edge environment
The path to decarbonization begins with tracking performance—collect ESG data and make improvements across the value chain
Embed AI and automation to predict and quickly respond to supply chain disruptions
Isdemir manages and monitors assets by criticality applying predictive maintenance where it’s most needed—in production
Kyocera improves productivity and increased cost savings across manufacturing processes by developing smart factories
German Edge Cloud unlocks plant data using a managed edge appliance for industrial analytics
Andritz protects industrial plants, equipment, software and people from cyber threats
Celestica navigates ESG data collection and reporting for an industrial business
Industrial manufacturers rethink product design, adding services and software-defined components for a connected world.
Leading manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies, such as AI, IoT and automation, to uncover new data insights.
Cyberattacks and extortion are growing faster—understanding attackers’ tactics and objectives is crucial to staying one step ahead of threats.
Explore new possibilities for achieving manufacturing excellence with Industry 4.0.