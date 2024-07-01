The biggest impact of the IBM Envizi platform implementation by Ikano Insight for all the businesses has been the simplification of complex data capture and reporting, allowing the individual companies to focus on taking crucial action.

One of the challenges that Ikano Insight recognized early on was that reporting for the CSRD was “brand new, nobody has done it before, and trying to do this manually would take thousands of hours, with no feasible way of pulling the data together to pass an audit,” says Peter Jones, Head of Sustainability, Ikano Insight. Iliane González Martín agrees, “Peter and I were working together, and we saw how huge it was. We could not have done the configuration and implementation of the Envizi platform without the project management and implementation services of Ikano Insight, with so many things to put in place across such a broad organization of diverse businesses.”

Currently, each Ikano business is finalizing its platform configuration. To improve seamless adoption, training sessions are being conducted for platform administrators and users to effectively engage the platform. The Group already has 83 active users on the platform, with 15,685 data types to date being fed into the platform across all businesses, with more to come. Reporting and disclosure processes have been streamlined, with automated data capture and data management, which will save thousands of hours over the next 12 months and beyond, assisting the Group on their journey to meet the demands of CSRD. With the ability to now trace data to source, change records, and provide direct auditor access, all businesses are truly becoming audit-ready.

With a consolidated view of data across the businesses that was not previously possible, aggregated KPIs are being established for all businesses. Ikano Group and all their businesses now have increased confidence in their underlying sustainability data foundation and accuracy of emissions calculations. The Envizi platforms provides a reliable accounting system for their performance metrics: energy, water, materials and recycling data are now as robust and accessible as financial data.

Ikano Group with Ikano Insight have made great strides in understanding how to approach the biggest challenge companies in the EU have looming over them: CSRD reporting. “Seeing the reporting requirements as an opportunity rather than a requirement is key—it is a mindset shift,” says Simon Taylor, Head of Marketing, Ikano Insight. “The Ikano group of companies don’t have a stand-alone sustainability strategy, but rather an integrated business strategy that includes sustainability. With this approach, the directions and goals for the company are an amalgamation of financial, environmental and sustainable governance as a totality. This approach really enables the survival of the business for the long term, and ensures long-term financial sustainability.”

Ikano Group's decision to distribute all ESG efforts and reporting across the entire organization in close collaboration with the board of directors, is yet another testament to the company's commitment to integrating sustainability into the core of its business operations—rather than waiting until reporting season. This cross-functional collaboration proved to be a crucial factor driving CSRD preparations forward, promoting efficiency and engagement across the group and their individual businesses.

Ikano Group has a long and steep road ahead in its ESG initiatives. But it has put in the hard work (and will continue to do so) for it to spring into action. With Ikano Insight, IBM Consulting and IBM Envizi software in its corner, Ikano Group and its subsidiaries feel confident that they are well supported to navigate their reporting journey in the upcoming years.