IBM Envizi helps organizations automate the capture and management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data into a single system of record to calculate GHG emissions, streamline sustainability reporting and disclosure, and identify and manage decarbonization opportunities. Envizi processes over 500 data types, includes tens of thousands of emissions factors, and supports all major ESG reporting frameworks.
Simplify your path to CSRD compliance with comprehensive and efficient reporting tools.
Download the report
The power behind IBM Envizi is a robust data management foundation designed to create a single, trusted data source for all your ESG reporting and opportunity identification.
Automatically capture, transform and load disparate and diverse ESG data into a single authoritative system of record.
All data traced back to source files with an auditable record of changes made and data quality assessed and represented in dashboards.
English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese and Japanese.
Embedded factor libraries, AI-driven assistant, advanced factor selection algorithm and support for all GHG protocol calculation categories and methods.
Data tagging, workflow tools and embedded framework questions to enable reporting to multiple ESG frameworks from a single data source.
Analytics, AI-infused planning and forecasting and program management tools to support emissions reduction efforts.
A look at how trailblazers across different industries have made an impact on their ESG reporting and performance using IBM Envizi.
15.685 data types captured and tracked for CSRD reporting, thousands of man hours to be saved on managing reporting data.
BanFast streamlines and accelerates sustainability reporting with IBM Envizi ESG Suite.
A methodical approach to ESG data management and reporting helps GPT, a diversified property group, blaze a trail in sustainability.
To help support NYSE-listed companies with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Envizi helps companies to automate the collection and consolidation of ESG data and the calculation of GHG emissions, streamline ESG reporting to support compliance and reporting requirements, and leverage data insights and integrations with operational systems to help drive sustainability performance across the organization. This initiative offers qualified NYSE-listed companies promotional pricing during a select period for first-time purchases of IBM Envizi ESG Suite.
Learn how IBM Envizi can help accelerate your ESG and decarbonization goals.
Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and see how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.
3 Making Sustainability Goals Achievable With the Help of Data (link resides outside ibm.com), WSJ
The estimated price is not guaranteed and not a formal offer from IBM, its affiliates or its business partners. Certain factors such as IBM Envizi ESG Suite configuration, add-ons, and discounts will affect the quoted price. IBM business partners set and provide their own IBM Envizi ESG Suite pricing, that may differ from the estimated price. Neither IBM nor its affiliates or its business partners are bound by the provided estimate. Your quoted price will vary from the estimated price. Prices in local currency will vary. Estimated prices is based on a minimum term of 12 months.
Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.