To help support NYSE-listed companies with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Envizi helps companies to automate the collection and consolidation of ESG data and the calculation of GHG emissions, streamline ESG reporting to support compliance and reporting requirements, and leverage data insights and integrations with operational systems to help drive sustainability performance across the organization. This initiative offers qualified NYSE-listed companies promotional pricing during a select period for first-time purchases of IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

Learn how IBM Envizi can help accelerate your ESG and decarbonization goals.



