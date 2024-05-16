Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi ESG Suite
Build a data foundation, streamline reporting and accelerate decarbonization.
Book live demo
Cars drive over a bridge, showcasing the structure's design against a backdrop of open sky and distant scenery
Simplify ESG data capture, management, and reporting.

IBM Envizi helps organizations automate the capture and management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data into a single system of record to calculate GHG emissions, streamline sustainability reporting and disclosure, and identify and manage decarbonization opportunities. Envizi processes over 500 data types, includes tens of thousands of emissions factors, and supports all major ESG reporting frameworks.

  • Build a data foundation
  • A single system of record that delivers auditable, robust ESG data and GHG calculations. 
  • Streamline reporting and disclosure
    Flexible reporting tools to meet internal and external requirements for comprehensive, and simplified ESG reporting.
  • Accelerate decarbonization 
    Analytical tools identifying opportunities to reach low carbon goals and track performance against commitments.
 Read Buyer’s Guide to ESG Reporting and Data Management Software
EU CSRD reporting tool

Simplify your path to CSRD compliance with comprehensive and efficient reporting tools.
Ranked a Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management Software by Verdantix

Download the report

Use cases

Try Envizi Essentials 14 days free
Emissions Management Emissions management that help accurately calculate, track and report on your Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data at a granular level. Set decarbonization targets, track progress towards emissions-reduction goals and identify areas to focus your emissions-reduction efforts. Explore emissions management
ESG Reporting Capture and manage all your ESG data in a single system of record and report with confidence knowing that your data is auditable and finance-grade. Made possible by a powerful engine that automates ESG data capture and tracks performance over time. Explore ESG reporting
Decarbonization Automated data capture from utility bills, interval meters and renewable assets combined with other data sources to facilitate the ongoing monitoring, analysis, management and reporting of energy and emissions across large and complex organizations. Explore decarbonization

IBM ranked in the Leaders category by IDC

Read the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment” to see how Envizi is positioned.

 Download excerpt report

Modules

Book live demo
Scope 1, 2 GHG Accounting + Reporting Scope 3 GHG Accounting + Reporting ESG reporting frameworks Target setting + tracking Value chain reporting + assessments Utility bill analytics Supply chain intelligence Sustainability program tracking Buildings ratings + benchmarks Interval Meter Analytics
Key features

The power behind IBM Envizi is a robust data management foundation designed to create a single, trusted data source for all your ESG reporting and opportunity identification.

 Take the Scope 3 interactive demo Automatic data capture

Automatically capture, transform and load disparate and diverse ESG data into a single authoritative system of record.

 Data audits and health checks

All data traced back to source files with an auditable record of changes made and data quality assessed and represented in dashboards.

 Available in seven languages

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese and Japanese.

 Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions calculation

Embedded factor libraries, AI-driven assistant, advanced factor selection algorithm and support for all GHG protocol calculation categories and methods.

 

 Sustainability disclosure and reporting

Data tagging, workflow tools and embedded framework questions to enable reporting to multiple ESG frameworks from a single data source.

 Decarbonization

Analytics, AI-infused planning and forecasting and program management tools to support emissions reduction efforts.
Case studies

A look at how trailblazers across different industries have made an impact on their ESG reporting and performance using IBM Envizi.

 Multinational conglomerate

15.685 data types captured and tracked for CSRD reporting, thousands of man hours to be saved on managing reporting data.

 Commercial real estate

BanFast streamlines and accelerates sustainability reporting with IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

 Commercial real estate

A methodical approach to ESG data management and reporting helps GPT, a diversified property group, blaze a trail in sustainability.
Read more case studies
IBM and the New York Stock Exchange are continuing their collaboration

To help support NYSE-listed companies with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Envizi helps companies to automate the collection and consolidation of ESG data and the calculation of GHG emissions, streamline ESG reporting to support compliance and reporting requirements, and leverage data insights and integrations with operational systems to help drive sustainability performance across the organization. This initiative offers qualified NYSE-listed companies promotional pricing during a select period for first-time purchases of IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

Learn how IBM Envizi can help accelerate your ESG and decarbonization goals.

 Learn more about decarbonization Book a live demo
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and see how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

 Book live demo Try Envizi Essentials 14 days free
More ways to explore Embedding ESG Data to Operational Decisions ESG Resources IBM Sustainability Community EU CSRD reporting software
Disclaimer

The estimated price is not guaranteed and not a formal offer from IBM, its affiliates or its business partners. Certain factors such as IBM Envizi ESG Suite configuration, add-ons, and discounts will affect the quoted price. IBM business partners set and provide their own IBM Envizi ESG Suite pricing, that may differ from the estimated price. Neither IBM nor its affiliates or its business partners are bound by the provided estimate. Your quoted price will vary from the estimated price. Prices in local currency will vary. Estimated prices is based on a minimum term of 12 months.

Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.