Based out of Celestica’s head office in Toronto, Canada, Jessica Peixoto is a Sustainability Manager who has been instrumental in managing the organization’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions strategies, whilst also overseeing Celestica’s comprehensive reporting requirements.

“This includes working with our global facilities to reduce energy usage and implement renewable energy, and to track our environmental data using the IBM Envizi ESG Suite,” says Peixoto.

Peixoto has been involved in a number of exciting sustainability projects with Celestica, but some highlights include implementing a science-based target, increasing the use of renewable energy in its facilities and participating in the United Nations Global Compact.

She plays a crucial role in disseminating Celestica’s data into actionable results, having been recognized as a “Top 30 Under 30 Sustainability Leader in Canada” by Corporate Knights (link resides outside ibm.com) in 2019. This commitment to advancing Celestica’s journey is shared company-wide, with Celestica having integrated sustainability into all aspects of the business for over 10 years.

Peixoto notes that most recently this has been reflected in the implementation of sustainability objectives into its senior management levels, including ESG oversight within the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on the Board of Directors.

Describing these initiatives as major milestones, Peixoto explained that: “This governance model will trickle down into each team, tying sustainability into all aspects of the business.”

C-suite involvement in an organization’s decarbonization and sustainability journey is experiencing a sharp upward trend. Executives are now actively involved in setting strategic priorities for the organization’s sustainability efforts alongside sustainability managers — a welcomed approach indicating the urgency to deliver increased emissions reductions.

This corporate leadership and Celestica’s company-wide commitment to driving sustainability has also earned Celestica a top five spot in the Corporate Knights “Best 50 Canadian Corporate Citizens,” (link resides outside ibm.com) a significant accomplishment that sees it ranking ahead of other organizations across different industries based on 21 indicators.