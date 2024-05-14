Complete and accurate accounting of GPT’s sustainability performance metrics was one of the biggest areas of impact of the IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

“We had amassed over 10 different systems to manage and monitor water and energy. We were looking to consolidate and Envizi has helped with that. Envizi provides one system for reporting and monitoring—all in the one platform, with one login and one interface for our teams to learn. When it comes to major areas of impact we have on the environment, good information comes in the form of data and this informs good decisions,” says Ford.

The IBM Envizi ESG Suite’s powerful data capture, normalization and structuring capabilities were pivotal in seamlessly bringing multiple sources and formats of environmental data to the Sustainability team’s fingertips. “Be it Envizi data feeding into our Environment Management Systems or the same data extracted into company-wide Management dashboards alongside financial and leasing data, it’s been an important evolution. This meant that energy, water, materials and recycling data could now be considered as robust and accessible as financial and leasing data, which is core business for us,” says Ford.

On why it’s so critical to have environmental data that inspires confidence, Ford explains: “I have 120 assets to deal with and not enough time to go looking for things that are wrong. Most people might only know they have a gap in their data when something goes wrong, whereas with Envizi I run a missing data report and I know exactly where the gaps are. And when we report to NGERS, GRI, NABERS or internal teams, Envizi’s [data] tagging capabilities mean that one piece of data can be reported in multiple different ways. I don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time.”

In 2021, GPT delivered an 82% reduction in emissions on its 2005 baseline (link resides outside ibm.com). But for GPT, finance-grade data hasn’t just enabled smarter decisions in emissions reductions and energy efficiency, but also across related disciplines like procurement. “If I was chasing data all the time, I would not have time to be strategic in my procurement. A number of my counterparts have massive cost exposure because of that,” Ford says.

In a bid to quantify these flow-on effects, Ford’s team recently crunched some numbers. “We found that if you took away our efficiency improvements and our procurement savings, it would amount to a nearly USD 50 million increase annually in our energy cost. This means we would be spending around three times as much for our energy, and energy is the second biggest cost to our business,” says Ford.

With robust sustainability-linked data to fall back on, GPT has also been able to harness the power of ESG transparency. A stellar example of this is the GPT Environmental Dashboard—a public digital ‘data pack’ built on data captured and managed by IBM Envizi—that summarizes asset performance against GPT’s 2005 baseline as well as current ratings and certifications. On this report, Ford notes, “We can stand behind any data point because we can track it back to support documents on Envizi.”