IBM® Envizi™: Interval Meter Analytics consolidates interval meter data from utility meter providers and sub-metering systems to simplify the monitoring of utility demand and consumption data at a granular level.



With powerful data analytics, benchmarking and workflow tools, it provides a contextualized view of interval meter data with other facility attributes to:

Calculate weather-normalized utility intensities

Pinpoint inefficient facilities

Highlight facilities with the highest cost and energy savings potential.

And with features such as virtual meters to combine or split interval data so virtual loads can be represented, and automated capture of interval data, you can start spending more time on action and less on admin.