IBM® Envizi™: Interval Meter Analytics consolidates interval meter data from utility meter providers and sub-metering systems to simplify the monitoring of utility demand and consumption data at a granular level.
With powerful data analytics, benchmarking and workflow tools, it provides a contextualized view of interval meter data with other facility attributes to:
And with features such as virtual meters to combine or split interval data so virtual loads can be represented, and automated capture of interval data, you can start spending more time on action and less on admin.
Automatically capture high volume, high frequency interval meter data from utility meter providers and sub-metering systems.
Compare weather-normalized energy and water intensities across facilities to identify and prioritize outliers that should be targeted.
Track meter-based anomalies regarding energy usage and automatically notify the right people when alert conditions are breached.