Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi: Sustainability Program Tracking
Track and manage ESG and sustainability initiatives to ensure program outcomes are achieved on time and within budget
Book live demo
Graphic illustration representing IBM Envizi sustainability program tracking
Single platform to capture and report ESG and sustainability data

IBM® Envizi™: Sustainability Program Tracking, a robust sustainability management software, generates, captures and tracks ESG and sustainability program data such as forecasts, timelines, cash flow, objectives and deliverables in a central system.

The Envizi Scenario Modelling Tool enables entry-level planning and forecasting. The integration of Envizi with the industry-leading IBM Planning Analytics tool also helps users achieve more advanced capabilities, including complex forecasting and what-if analysis.
Module features
Scenario modeling tool Assess and report on the potential impact of projects based on different scenarios using the Scenario Modeler Tool, eliminating the need to drive sustainability initiatives without insights into possible impact.
Forecasting and planning Conduct multivariate ESG planning, run optimization models and perform simulations to meet sustainability KPIs.
Broad portfolio coverage Monitor diverse ESG projects, extending beyond emissions-reduction or energy efficiency programs to monitor other sustainability projects such as waste diversion, water reduction and recycling projects.
Robust visualizations View and monitor sustainability initiatives to track progress and contribution towards your ESG goals. Rank and prioritize sustainability initiatives based on impact and savings.
Project management Leverage end-to-end project management features designed for your ESG and sustainability initiatives, from idea conception to project completion, so you have one record to refer to.
Additional features

Financial impact calculations

Generate project financial metrics such as internal rate of return (IRR) and net present value (NPV).

Site-based program tracking

Monitor which location or group of sites are performing well when compared to their sustainability initiatives milestones and which may require intervention.

Intuitive dashboards

Visualize and track your sustainability initiatives using PowerReport (embedded Microsoft Power BI) and apply filters to generate the report you need—all within the IBM Envizi platform.
Benefits Single system of record

Capture data across all sustainability initiatives in a central system to track the progress and impact of your ESG and sustainability programs.

 Increased accountability

Track progress and assess realized savings and business case assumptions to ensure all stakeholders are held to account.

 Prioritized initiatives

Compare ESG and sustainability projects across your organization to assess and prioritize the most impactful projects that support your ESG and sustainability goals.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

 Book live demo
More ways to explore Embedding ESG Data to Operational Decisions ESG Resources IBM Sustainability Community