IBM® Envizi™: Sustainability Program Tracking, a robust sustainability management software, generates, captures and tracks ESG and sustainability program data such as forecasts, timelines, cash flow, objectives and deliverables in a central system.
The Envizi Scenario Modelling Tool enables entry-level planning and forecasting. The integration of Envizi with the industry-leading IBM Planning Analytics tool also helps users achieve more advanced capabilities, including complex forecasting and what-if analysis.
Financial impact calculations
Generate project financial metrics such as internal rate of return (IRR) and net present value (NPV).
Site-based program tracking
Monitor which location or group of sites are performing well when compared to their sustainability initiatives milestones and which may require intervention.
Intuitive dashboards
Visualize and track your sustainability initiatives using PowerReport (embedded Microsoft Power BI) and apply filters to generate the report you need—all within the IBM Envizi platform.
Capture data across all sustainability initiatives in a central system to track the progress and impact of your ESG and sustainability programs.
Track progress and assess realized savings and business case assumptions to ensure all stakeholders are held to account.
Compare ESG and sustainability projects across your organization to assess and prioritize the most impactful projects that support your ESG and sustainability goals.