Financial impact calculations

Generate project financial metrics such as internal rate of return (IRR) and net present value (NPV).

Site-based program tracking

Monitor which location or group of sites are performing well when compared to their sustainability initiatives milestones and which may require intervention.

Intuitive dashboards

Visualize and track your sustainability initiatives using PowerReport (embedded Microsoft Power BI) and apply filters to generate the report you need—all within the IBM Envizi platform.