Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software & solutions

The cost of unplanned downtime is increasing, skills shortages are hurting productivity, and it can be a daunting task manage a complex system of assets for operational success, which underscores the need for proactive and comprehensive asset management.
Asset lifecycle management is a strategic approach for organizations to keep their assets running smoothly throughout their lifespan. IBM’s asset lifecycle management solution delivers a unified capabilities to plan, operate, maintain and optimize assets across organizations with AI-infused technology.
IDC projects that organization can realize 47% less unplanned downtime, 17% increase in average asset lifespan, 26% more productive technicians and more due to richer asset management capabilities.
Manage assets from installation to disposal and automate workflows to reduce downtime, risk and cost, while improving productivity.
Deliver exceptional field service experience with advanced scheduling, dispatching and mobile access to critical asset information.
Analyze various data to identify potential failures and impacts, enabling proactive measures to mitigate risks and increase reliability.
Monitor production processes, implement quality assurance and conduct inspections to ensure compliance and reduce defects.
IBM provides a set of products to manage various types of assets and operations across multiple industries to reduce risk, cost and environmental impact while enhancing workforce productivity.
