Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software & solutions

The cost of unplanned downtime is increasing, skills shortages are hurting productivity, and it can be a daunting task manage a complex system of assets for operational success, which underscores the need for proactive and comprehensive asset management.​

​Asset lifecycle management is a strategic approach for organizations to keep their assets running smoothly throughout their lifespan. IBM’s asset lifecycle management solution delivers a unified capabilities to plan, operate, maintain and optimize assets across organizations with AI-infused technology.​