Asset lifecycle management (ALM) software & solutions

Increased productivity and cost-effective operations and assets

The cost of unplanned downtime is increasing, skills shortages are hurting productivity, and it can be a daunting task manage a complex system of assets for operational success, which underscores the need for proactive and comprehensive asset management.​

Asset lifecycle management  is a strategic approach for organizations to keep their assets running smoothly throughout their lifespan. IBM’s asset lifecycle management solution delivers a unified capabilities to plan, operate, maintain and optimize assets across organizations with AI-infused technology.​
The Business Value of IBM Maximo

IDC projects that organization can realize 47% less unplanned downtime, 17% increase in average asset lifespan, 26% more productive technicians and more due to richer asset management capabilities.
Use cases Maintenance management

Manage assets from installation to disposal and automate workflows to reduce downtime, risk and cost, while improving productivity.

 Field service management​ ​

Deliver exceptional field service experience with advanced scheduling, dispatching and mobile access to critical asset information.​

 Asset performance management

Analyze various data to identify potential failures and impacts, enabling proactive measures to mitigate risks and increase reliability.​

 Asset inspection

Monitor production processes, implement quality assurance and conduct inspections to ensure compliance and reduce defects.​

Products

IBM provides a set of products to manage various types of assets and operations across multiple industries to reduce risk, cost and environmental impact while enhancing workforce productivity.​

IBM® Maximo® is the cornerstone of asset lifecycle management, integrating AI-driven EAM, APM and RCM capabilities. It enables organizations to optimize asset performance, extend lifespan and reduce downtime and costs. Explore the product See client story (3:09)
IBM TRIRIGA® optimizes space use and manages real estate portfolios, maintains operations and improves environmental sustainability, which aligns facilities with strategic business goals. Explore the product See client story
IBM Envizi™ ESG Suite provides environmental data analysis, sustainability reporting and operational efficiency insights, which aid businesses in strategic decision-making and compliance. Explore the product See client story
IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite provides tools for climate risk management, operational resilience, regulatory compliance and informed decision-making. Explore the product
IBM MRO Inventory Optimization empowers users with an accurate, detailed picture of their inventory to make informed decisions that improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime. Explore the product
Client spotlight

Transport of London saved GBP 21 million over 10 years when it centralized its maintenance efforts on IBM Maximo software.​ Read more
Industries: Energy and Utilities (Power generation, Transmission/Distribution, Water/Wastewater)

Oil and Gas (Exploration/Extraction, Transportation/Storage/Distribution, Refining/Conversion)

Manufacturing (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Consumer packaged goods, Life Sciences)

Transportation (Aviation, Airports, Fleet, Rail)

Government (Local government, Public infrastructure)

