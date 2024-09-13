Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi with Planning Analytics
Sustainability planning software that combines your emissions inventory with planning and forecasting tools
Sustainability planning reporting
Sustainability planning software

IBM® Envizi™ Planning Analytics add-on supports the unique requirements of environmental, social and governance (ESG) planning and forecasting as part of a whole-of-business, integrated planning suite. The solution combines Envizi’s robust ESG data model and IBM’s established planning and forecasting platform, IBM® Planning Analytics.

IBM® Envizi™ Planning Analytics add-on brings enterprise-grade planning and forecasting capabilities to the sustainability field. Sustainability, finance and planning practitioners can forecast and plan with confidence to meet ESG disclosure requirements and build data-backed climate transition plans.
Ranked a Leader in Enterprise Carbon Management Software by Verdantix

Module features

AI-driven forecasting and outlier detection With time-series AI algorithms, you can analyze and model forecasting data over time, detect seasonality and trends, and enhance forecasts with automatic outlier detection and correction.
Multivariate forecasting With the module's ability to analyze trends and interactions among variables, you can create nuanced emissions forecasts, including how changes in employee headcount impact electricity consumption and emissions. Try it free for 14 days
Custom-designed templates for planning With prebuilt dashboards and data structures designed specifically for emissions planning, you can get up and running quickly.
What-if analysis With a sandbox environment, you can work independently before writing back to the central database. By conducting "what if" analyses, you can compare emissions reduction scenarios (for example, business-as-usual, best case or worst case).
Additional features

Automated transfer of ESG data from Envizi to Planning Analytics

Helping ensure you're working with the latest data.

IBM ranked in the Leaders category by IDC

Read the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment” to see how Envizi is positioned.

Integrations
The solution combines Envizi’s robust ESG data model and IBM’s planning and forecasting platform, IBM Planning Analytics

An API-based integration and automated processes transfer data from Envizi into a multidimensional database ready for use in Planning Analytics. This combined solution offers functionality more commonly found in financial planning tools, making sustainability data accessible to cross-functional stakeholders and introducing sustainability professionals to a leading planning engine.
Set your emissions targets

Forecast emissions based on historical patterns.

 Build your climate transition plans

Compare carbon reduction initiatives based on granular forecasts of impact and return on investment (ROI).

 Share sustainability insights with multiple stakeholders

Meet the needs of financial, operational and sustainability teams in a single ecosystem with an integrated planning solution.
Ready to deliver on your ESG goals?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your decarbonization strategy.

