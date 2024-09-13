IBM® Envizi™ Planning Analytics add-on supports the unique requirements of environmental, social and governance (ESG) planning and forecasting as part of a whole-of-business, integrated planning suite. The solution combines Envizi’s robust ESG data model and IBM’s established planning and forecasting platform, IBM® Planning Analytics.
IBM® Envizi™ Planning Analytics add-on brings enterprise-grade planning and forecasting capabilities to the sustainability field. Sustainability, finance and planning practitioners can forecast and plan with confidence to meet ESG disclosure requirements and build data-backed climate transition plans.
Automated transfer of ESG data from Envizi to Planning Analytics
Helping ensure you're working with the latest data.
An API-based integration and automated processes transfer data from Envizi into a multidimensional database ready for use in Planning Analytics. This combined solution offers functionality more commonly found in financial planning tools, making sustainability data accessible to cross-functional stakeholders and introducing sustainability professionals to a leading planning engine.
Forecast emissions based on historical patterns.
Compare carbon reduction initiatives based on granular forecasts of impact and return on investment (ROI).
Meet the needs of financial, operational and sustainability teams in a single ecosystem with an integrated planning solution.