Set and track the performance of your consumption-, energy- and emissions-reduction targets to help accelerate the delivery of your decarbonization goals
Track your decarbonization performance with less effort

IBM® Envizi™: Target Setting + Tracking simplifies and automates the process of capturing and tracking GHG performance against targets at different levels of the organization. With all your GHG emissions data available in one place, organizations can easily set different types of targets, including energy, cost, emissions or intensity.

Intuitive dashboards help you identify carbon emissions reduction opportunities, develop a carbon management strategy and track the impact of your various sustainability projects.

 
Module features
Rate analysis dashboard Set intensity style consumption-, emissions- or energy-reduction targets and compare actual performance against those targets.
Performance dashboards Compare against absolute bottom-up targets and budgets in standard performance dashboards.
Additional features

Bulk data uploads

Bulk create and edit target data using blank or pre-populated Excel templates.

PowerReports

Easily compare projects across your portfolio and supply chain with Microsoft Power BI-embedded Envizi PowerReports.
Benefits Faster insights

Eliminate spreadsheets and manual processes to identify GHG-reduction opportunities faster.

 Improved accuracy

Track performance more accurately and access results when and how you need them.

 Increased engagement

Built-in tools help engage stakeholders and improve accountability for results at all levels of the organization.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

