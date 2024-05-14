When IBM Global Real Estate (GRE) won the Sheila Sheridan International Facilities Management Award (IFMA)¹ and the Institute of Directors Golden Peacock Award² for its sustainability-driven initiatives in September 2022—just months after gaining a Gold Accreditation as a 2022 Green Lease Leader³—they were additional milestones in IBM’s long record of environmentally responsible behavior. In a broader sense, these awards showed how IBM as a company has stayed true to the values its then-CEO Thomas J. Watson Jr. embedded in IBM’s DNA nearly 60 years ago, “to be at the forefront of those companies which are working to make our world a better place.”

With over 42 million square feet of space under management across over 600 locations and nearly 100 countries, IBM has a responsibility to improve sustainability of its facilities and operations. The company believes that responsible real estate management can be a part of the solution to the planet’s biodiversity and climate crisis.

Like other corporations, IBM is on a journey to not only reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water consumption and waste, but also to measure its progress toward sustainability goals. Additionally, IBM is facing a range of complex challenges to successfully deliver this across a diverse facilities portfolio.

Facing this sustainability challenge, IBM GRE is using IBM technology to track, analyze and report its progress toward sustainability goals in a timely, accurate and authentic way. IBM is using the insights it generates to align its decision-making with what is good for the world.

Simultaneously, IBM is learning as an example to help guide its current and future clients on their sustainability journeys. Businesses and organizations are looking for mature, real-world solutions that can shorten their path to sustainability, while helping improve the efficiency and performance of their operations. In that sense, IBM—in using its own solutions—is “client zero,” and it is eager to tell the story.

The contours of IBM’s sustainability transformation vision began to take shape first in a meeting with Dr. Kareem Yusuf, General Manager of Sustainability Software at IBM. The key takeaway of these discussions was the opportunity to extend the capabilities of GRE’s integral platforms: the IBM® TRIRIGA® solution for facilities management and the IBM Maximo® solution for asset management. Clients have communicated a need to make sustainability and environmental impacts of decisions more transparent and embed these insights into the day-to-day real estate, facilities and asset management decisions.