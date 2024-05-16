IBM Blueworks Live is a cloud-based platform that offers a unique, collaborative environment that bridges the gap between process mapping and actionable insights.
- Intuitive, web-based interface, IBM Blueworks Live empowers teams to document, analyze and streamline processes with unprecedented ease and efficiency, with no downloads necessary.
- Designed for dynamic collaboration, enabling stakeholders to connect, share insights and drive improvements in real-time, from anywhere.
It goes beyond traditional process mapping tools by offering a centralized platform for continuous process optimization. Experience seamless teamwork, clearer insights and more efficient operations, all within a secure and accessible cloud environment.
Create process maps and collaborate in real-time.
See why IBM Blueworks Live exceeds simple diagramming tools
Share key details of exisiting or new processes across the organization using shared categorization and unified language.
Eliminate silos across the enterprise to document and design better processes.
Deepen your understanding of what business outcomes a product will deliver and how those benefits are achieved.
Use a collaborative approach for maximum accuracy.
Disseminate information to best suit your needs.
IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on a public or private cloud and configured to meet US Federal requirements. Each deployment option contains role-based licenses to tailor the solution to best fit your needs.
Create, modify, and publish processes, decisions, and policies. Start with at least one Editor and add as many Contributors and Viewers as your team needs.
View and comment on processes, decisions and policies. Cannot create or modify processes.
View published processes and decisions. Cannot modify or create processes. Sold in packs of 100.
TIM AG boosts productivity and increases efficiency by reducing the time required to onboard new staff by 50%.
IBM Blueworks Live helps Insperity increase process efficiency and accelerate software delivery through a single, accurate view of business processes.
Elevations Credit Union improves its processes and reduces the average time to fund home equity loans by 52%.
Facing disjointed financial closings, the global reinsurer leveraged IBM Blueworks Live to transform its workflow. Streamlined operations and automation slashed meeting participants by half, saving USD 40,000 quarterly and stabilizing processes.
A national heritage organization, burdened by inconsistent processes, embraced IBM Blueworks Live. The tool standardized workflows, boosting project coordination and efficiency by 40%, ensuring timely renovations and improved safety standards.
A state department sought to elevate public service delivery. IBM Blueworks Live optimized permit processes, cutting approval times by 30% and significantly enhancing citizen satisfaction.
A property valuation leader needed to streamline complex processes. IBM Blueworks Live eradicated operational bottlenecks, reducing turnaround time for title insurance applications from two weeks to 15 minutes, significantly enhancing efficiency.
Streamlining internal processes was crucial. IBM Blueworks Live enhanced workflow transparency and coordination, leading to significant productivity gains. The system helped manage 42 million square feet of office space efficiently.
*Prices shown are for the public cloud deployment
** Get a 30% discount on the three first months of your monthly subscription plan, for editor and contributor plus one viewer pack for free, or get a 25% discount on the first year of your annual subscription plan, for every license and add-ons.
Offer valid until September 30th 2024.
After the initial period, active subscriptions will automatically renew at list price.