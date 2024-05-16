Home Business automation Blueworks Live IBM Blueworks Live
Ditch the sticky notes and remove complexity from your process mapping journey
Flat illustration for IBM Blueworks Live

Transform and refine your business processes

IBM Blueworks Live is a cloud-based platform that offers a unique, collaborative environment that bridges the gap between process mapping and actionable insights. 

- Intuitive, web-based interface, IBM Blueworks Live empowers teams to document, analyze and streamline processes with unprecedented ease and efficiency, with no downloads necessary.

- Designed for dynamic collaboration, enabling stakeholders to connect, share insights and drive improvements in real-time, from anywhere.

It goes beyond traditional process mapping tools by offering a centralized platform for continuous process optimization. Experience seamless teamwork, clearer insights and more efficient operations, all within a secure and accessible cloud environment.

 
Take a tour of Blueworks Live

Create process maps and collaborate in real-time.
See why IBM Blueworks Live exceeds simple diagramming tools
Features See more features Document and map processes quickly

Share key details of exisiting or new processes across the organization using shared categorization and unified language.

 Collaborate directly

Eliminate silos across the enterprise to document and design better processes.

 Optimize business operations

Deepen your understanding of what business outcomes a product will deliver and how those benefits are achieved. 

 Capture and process decisions

Use a collaborative approach for maximum accuracy.

 Walk through processes

 Automate simple processes

Disseminate information to best suit your needs.

Use cases

Empower high-quality care Healthcare organizations use IBM Blueworks Live to remove inefficiencies in their processes and improve outcomes for patients. Learn more
Fuel business growth From banking to asset management, financial services firms rely on IBM Blueworks Live to optimize their processes and enhance the customer experience. Learn more
Elevate achievement Schools and universities are using IBM Blueworks Live to standardize student assessment and reporting processes. Learn more
Deliver excellence Consulting services firms use IBM Blueworks Live to build and share business processes with their clients. Learn more
Pricing plans

IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on a public or private cloud and configured to meet US Federal requirements. Each deployment option contains role-based licenses to tailor the solution to best fit your needs.

Learn more about our flexible pricing options
Starting at USD 56.20 per user/month* Editor

Create, modify, and publish processes, decisions, and policies. Start with at least one Editor and add as many Contributors and Viewers as your team needs.

Get up to 30% discount** Buy now Starting at USD 11.25 per user/month* Add-on: Contributor

View and comment on processes, decisions and policies. Cannot create or modify processes.

Get up to 30% discount** Buy now Starting at USD 225 per 100 users/month* Add-on: Viewer

View published processes and decisions. Cannot modify or create processes. Sold in packs of 100.

One free pack for the monthly plan** Buy now

Client stories

TIM AG

TIM AG boosts productivity and increases efficiency by reducing the time required to onboard new staff by 50%.

 Insperity

IBM Blueworks Live helps Insperity increase process efficiency and accelerate software delivery through a single, accurate view of business processes.

 Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union improves its processes and reduces the average time to fund home equity loans by 52%.

 Swiss Re

Facing disjointed financial closings, the global reinsurer leveraged IBM Blueworks Live to transform its workflow. Streamlined operations and automation slashed meeting participants by half, saving USD 40,000 quarterly and stabilizing processes.

Public Heritage Project

A national heritage organization, burdened by inconsistent processes, embraced IBM Blueworks Live. The tool standardized workflows, boosting project coordination and efficiency by 40%, ensuring timely renovations and improved safety standards.

 New Jersey Department of Community Affairs

A state department sought to elevate public service delivery. IBM Blueworks Live optimized permit processes, cutting approval times by 30% and significantly enhancing citizen satisfaction.

 First Canadian Title

A property valuation leader needed to streamline complex processes. IBM Blueworks Live eradicated operational bottlenecks, reducing turnaround time for title insurance applications from two weeks to 15 minutes, significantly enhancing efficiency.

 IBM Global Real Estate

Streamlining internal processes was crucial. IBM Blueworks Live enhanced workflow transparency and coordination, leading to significant productivity gains. The system helped manage 42 million square feet of office space efficiently.
Take the next step

Start optimizing your processes today with IBM Blueworks Live. Sign up for a free trial and revolutionize your workflow.

