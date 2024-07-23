A cookie is a piece of data that a website may send to your browser, which may be stored on your computer and can be used to identify your computer. Web beacons, including pixels and tags, are technologies that are used to track a user visiting an IBM web page or if a web page was copied to another website. Local Shared Objects can store content information displayed on the webpage visited, and preferences. All of these technologies may be used to provide connected features across our websites or display targeted IBM advertising (subject to your cookie preferences) on other websites based on your interests. Web beacons may also be used to track your interaction with email messages or newsletters, such as to determine whether messages are opened or links are selected.

Session cookies can be used to track your progression from page to page so that you are not asked for information that you have already provided during the current session, or information that is needed to be able to complete a transaction. Session cookies are erased when the web browser is closed. Persistent cookies store user preferences for successive visits to a website, such as recording your choice of language and country location. Persistent cookies erase their data within 12 months.

You can use the IBM Cookie Manager to learn more about the online tracking technologies we use and to review or set your preferences regarding the information that we collect about you on our websites. The IBM Cookie Manager is either presented as a notification window when you first visit a webpage or opened by selecting Cookie Preferences in the website footer. The IBM Cookie Manager does not address all types of tracking technologies (for example, email pixels). When using mobile apps, use the options on your mobile device to manage settings.

Blocking, disabling, or rejecting IBM cookies may cause services to not function properly, such as in connection with a shopping cart, or block the use of websites or IBM Cloud services that require you to sign in. Disabling cookies does not disable other online tracking technologies, but prevents the other technologies from accessing any details stored in cookies.

Our websites offer the possibility to use third-party social media options. If you elect to use these options, these third-party sites may log information about you, such as your IP address, access time, and referring website URLs. If you are logged in to those social media sites, they may also link collected information with your profile information. We accept no responsibility for the privacy practices of these third-party services and encourage you to review their privacy policies for more information.

For information on cookies and how to remove these technologies by using browser settings, see https://www.allaboutcookies.org/.