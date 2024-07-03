This IBM Data Privacy Framework Policy for Certified IBM Cloud Services (Policy) applies to certain designated IBM Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, and other hosted offerings that are Data Privacy Framework certified (Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services). A list of these offerings is provided in the Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services section. If an offering is not on this list, it is not covered by this Policy.

As the Data Privacy Framework applies to personal information that is transferred to the United States from those countries whose data protection laws recognize the Data Privacy Framework as a valid mechanism for such cross-border transfers, this Policy only applies to:

Such personal information that is hosted in the United States through Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services; and Select offerings when the data is hosted outside the United States, but the Cloud Service processing is temporarily directed to a United States data center to enable continued availability and resiliency.

This Policy does not otherwise apply when clients choose to have their offering content hosted in other countries.

IBM’s Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services process content (which can include the personal information of individual users) on behalf of enterprise clients. In this scenario, IBM can direct inquiries from individual users to the enterprise client that oversees the use of their personal information.

IBM complies with the Principles of the (i) EU-US Data Privacy Framework, (ii) the UK Extension to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and (iii) the Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Data Privacy Framework), as set forth by the US Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information that is transferred to the United States from those countries whose data protection laws recognize the Data Privacy Framework as a valid mechanism for such cross-border transfers. IBM has certified to the Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Data Privacy Framework Principles with respect to such information. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Policy and the Data Privacy Framework Principles, the Data Privacy Framework Principles govern.

All personal information that is received from those countries whose data protection laws recognize the Data Privacy Framework as a valid mechanism for such cross-border transfers in connection with Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services is subject to the Data Privacy Framework Principles, which applies to all IBM affiliates that process personal information associated with Data Privacy Framework-Certified Cloud Services.



For more information about the Data Privacy Framework Program, or to view the certification applicable to certain IBM Cloud Services, see the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Program.