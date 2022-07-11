Your information may be accessed by and shared with IBM recruiters, IBM Recruitment Process Outsourcing, IBM Talent Acquisition focals, and hiring managers of IBM in the relevant IBM subsidiaries, who are involved in the recruitment process on a need-to-know basis, as relevant and necessary for your application for the role you are being considered for. This includes IBM subsidiaries publishing job advertisements on a non-IBM website or the subsidiary’s website. Where an advertisement is posted on a non-IBM website or the subsidiary’s website, please refer to the Privacy Notice published on such website for further details regarding the processing of your personal information.

In some cases, IBM shares your personal information with third parties if legally required or allowed, to achieve the purposes informed above. Depending on the geography, these third parties are suppliers of human resource information systems, used by IBM, as well as suppliers related to occupational health and safety management services systems.

Your information may be accessed by government officials where legal reporting requirements may exist, or law enforcement agencies or private litigants in response to valid law enforcement processes (warrant, subpoena, or court order).

If your prospective management line is out of the country, we may transfer your personal information from the country to which you applied to other people within the same function in one or more IBM subsidiaries in other countries as applicable for the purpose of processing your application, ensuring that your data is processed according to local laws and IBM requirements.

IBM has implemented various safeguards to keep your personal information protected, wherever it may be, including:

Contractual Clauses, such as those approved by the EU Commission and accepted in several other countries. You can request a copy of the EU Standard Contractual Clauses (EU SCCs) here.

Binding Corporate Rules for Controllers (IBM BCR-C). We have BCR-C approved by the European Data Protection Authorities and the UK Information Commissioner’s Office. For more information, see IBM Controller Binding Corporate Rules (Employee Information).

IBM’s privacy practices, described in this Privacy Policy, comply with the APEC Cross Border Privacy Rules System. The APEC CBPR system provides a framework for organizations to ensure the protection of personal information transferred among participating APEC economies. More information about the APEC framework can be found here (link resides outside ibm.com).

More information can be found here.