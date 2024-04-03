Your California Privacy Choices
If you are a California resident, you have rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), as amended by the California Privacy Rights Acts of 2020 (CPRA), from hereon referred to as CCPA. This supplement to the IBM Privacy Statement is an overview of the information that is required by the CCPA, and provides instructions for how to exercise the rights granted by the CCPA.
For more information on the purposes or categories of personal information that we collect and disclose, see Personal Information We Collect and Use on the IBM Privacy Statement.
For more information about your rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information, see Your Rights on the IBM Privacy Statement.
We may provide additional data privacy information by using a supplementary privacy notice with activity-specific or offering-specific information.
To support your relationship with IBM, or your use of our products and services, we may have collected and disclosed information within the past 12 months for the following types of business and commercial purposes.
Personal Information:
Sensitive Personal Information:
We may have collected and disclosed the following types of information for business and commercial purposes.
Personal Information:
Sensitive Personal Information:
Retention:
For each category of personal information, IBM retains your personal information only for as long as necessary, based retention criteria including:
For more information, see Information Security and Retention on the IBM Privacy Statement.
We may collect Personal Information directly from you, automatically from your interactions with IBM, from selected partners, or from your employer.
We may disclose information about you with our subsidiaries, suppliers and, where appropriate, with selected partners to help us provide you, or the company you work for, with products or services, or to fulfill your requests.
For more information, see the IBM Privacy Statement.
Sale:
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood. In CCPA, a sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the CCPA. Within the last 12 months, we may have sold information within each of the following categories, with these third parties:
Personal Information:
Sensitive Personal Information:
You can make choices to allow or prevent such uses.
Share:
IBM may have shared certain personal information with third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks for the purpose of targeted advertising, which may qualify as sharing under the CCPA. Within the last 12 months, we may have shared each of the following categories of information, with these third parties:
Personal Information:
Sensitive Personal Information:
You can make choices to allow or prevent such uses.
As a California resident, you have the right to:
If you choose to exercise any of these rights, we will not deny goods or services to you or provide different quality of services.
You may use an authorized agent to submit a request about your personal information by using our webform here or by calling (toll free) 1-800-IBM-4YOU (1-800-426-4968). To use an authorized agent, you must provide the agent with written authorization. In addition, you may be required to verify your own identity with IBM.
For the period between 01 January 2023 and 31 December 2023:
Number of CCPA requests to know:
Number of CCPA requests to delete:
Number of US requests to opt out of sale or sharing:
(for IBM's purposes, opt-out of sale is functionally consenting to only required cookies)
Note: These metrics do not include requests made to The Weather Company. You can review The Weather Company’s CCPA data rights request metrics in its Privacy Policy.
As permitted under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), IBM may Sell, Share, or disclose Deidentified Patient Information (as those terms are defined in CCPA) that has been deidentified pursuant to the deidentification methods described in HIPAA.
IBM possesses de-identified data. De-identified data cannot reasonably be used to infer information about, or otherwise be linked to, an identified or identifiable consumer, or a device linked to such person. IBM commits to maintain and use any de-identified data without attempting to reidentify de-identified data.
IBM does not knowingly sell or share the personal data of children under the age of 16.
Questions about this Policy or about IBM's handling of your Personal Information may be submitted through our webform here or by calling (toll free) 1-800-IBM-4YOU (1-800-426-4968).
For more information on IBM's privacy practices that apply to the Personal Information we collect, use and share, see the IBM Privacy Statement.