If you are a California resident, you have rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), as amended by the California Privacy Rights Acts of 2020 (CPRA), from hereon referred to as CCPA. This supplement to the IBM Privacy Statement is an overview of the information that is required by the CCPA, and provides instructions for how to exercise the rights granted by the CCPA.

For more information on the purposes or categories of personal information that we collect and disclose, see Personal Information We Collect and Use on the IBM Privacy Statement.

For more information about your rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information, see Your Rights on the IBM Privacy Statement.

We may provide additional data privacy information by using a supplementary privacy notice with activity-specific or offering-specific information.