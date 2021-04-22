IBM is committed to protecting the privacy and confidentiality of personal information about its customers, business partners and other individuals. In order to demonstrate our commitment to data privacy, IBM has adopted a series of Binding Corporate Rules for the processing of personal information.

IBM’s Binding Corporate Rules set out IBM’s data privacy principles, as well as describing what personal information IBM may collect and what it will do with your business personal information. The Rules comprise a framework of policies, corporate instructions and guidelines which complement IBM’s existing privacy policies, and have been approved by the relevant Data Protection Authorities within the EU.

As IBM is a global company whose business frequently extends beyond the borders of one country, personal information which it has collected in the course of its business may be transferred and processed by IBM companies worldwide and, in appropriate circumstances, by parties outside of IBM. Uniform practices across the organisation assist IBM to process personal information fairly and appropriately, disclosing it and/or transferring it only under certain condition.

This document provides a summary of IBM’s Binding Corporate Rules, as they relate to personal information which IBM processes in the context of its business relationships. If you would like to receive a full copy of IBM’s Binding Corporate Rules please contact the IBM Chief Privacy Office at the following address: 1 North Castle Drive, Armonk, New York, 10504, U.S.A.