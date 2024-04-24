Home Asset management TRIRIGA TRIRIGA Application Suite
TRIRIGA is an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) helping enterprise real estate and facilities teams manage portfolios and assets throughout their lifecycle.
Optimize your real estate and facilities management operations 

Real estate is the second-largest cost burden for most large organizations. Driven by an evolving operational landscape, enterprises are rapidly shifting towards centralized models. This requires enterprise-grade solutions for cost reduction, enhanced responsiveness, and optimized efficiency.

The ability to access data through a single source of truth across the real estate lifecycle is key to elevating operational performance.  IBM® TRIRIGA® offers a holistic Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) from a trusted brand that leads the market in functionality, security, configurability and is a natively integrated suite.

Fast, flexible and comprehensive, TRIRIGA has the complete mix of applications in one platform to maximize facility lifecycle performance while preparing you to meet future needs.
Discover how you can optimize your real estate and facilities management operations.

Why choose IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite 99%

faster space utilization insights.¹

 USD 30 million

in cost avoidance while reducing reporting times.²

 65,000

work orders per year were processed with TRIRIGA.²

Features

Capital projects and planning Provides complete enterprise-wide project and program management including the required tools to ensure efficient, cost-effective delivery of capital, facility, and environmental projects. Explore capital projects and planning
Environmental management Identify resource intensive facilities and processes, analyze financial and environmental benefits of environmental sustainability investments, and automate carbon reduction actions to reduce energy costs and achieve environmental and energy management strategies. Explore environmental management
Facilities lease management Helps organizations improve the effectiveness of real estate portfolio planning, improve returns from real estate transactions, avoid lease penalties and overpayments, and streamline lease accounting. Explore facilities lease management
Maintenance and operations management Delivers facility maintenance software to help maintain critical facilities assets throughout their lifecycle and reduce maintenance costs. It automates the management of corrective maintenance services to deliver higher-quality services more efficiently. It also automates preventive and condition-based maintenance processes to improve the condition of critical facilities assets and extend their life. Explore maintenance and operations
Space planning and management Increases the utilization of valuable real estate and building infrastructure assets through the use of advanced space planning, space management, and move planning. It provides space management and audit tools; space use agreements and chargeback tools; as well as move planning and move execution management. Explore space planning and management
Benefits Optimize space management

Capture and analyze floor plan data to make the most strategic space planning decisions to maximize workspace utilization and give occupants the spaces they need.

 Create the right workplace experience

Deliver an office space experience that focuses on employee health and well-being, and keeps users safe, connected and productive.

 Right-size your real estate portfolio

Streamline lease accounting and administration to optimize cost savings and better assess financial impacts of potential disruptions.

 Maximize operations and maintenance efficiency

Use conditions-based and preventative maintenance for better decision making and to reduce operating costs.

 Manage and extend capital projects

Improve project cycle time, eliminate budget over-runs, remove resource bottlenecks and analyze projects risks to improve planning decisions.

 Improve energy management

Identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy consumption, emissions and the overall carbon footprint of your real estate portfolio.

Industries

See how TRIRIGA Application Suite capabilities can provide holistic facilitiy lifecycle management across industries.

Government

Government agencies are facing numerous challenges in managing aging buildings and facilities, including deferred maintenance, reduced funding, increased oversight, rising costs, labor shortages and a focus on healthy buildings. These agencies need cost-effective, long-term facility management solutions that enable flexible and quick adaptation to unforeseen events, ensuring they can continue their essential operations.

Capabilities:

- Modular design for logic step-wise implementations

- FedRamp authorized (moderate impact level)

- GASB 87 & 96 certified

- Integrated facility condition assessment functionality

- Open and extensible architecture designed for easy integration

- Single source of truth for facility management

 

Health care

Hospitals and medical facilities struggle to provide comprehensive care without financial loss. Rising labor, supply, insurance, building, and operating costs are hard to balance against lower insurance reimbursements and decreasing government funding. To treat as many patients as possible safely and ethically each day, they must optimize operational efficiency. Maintenance must enable quick turnover of patient, exam and operating rooms to maximize infrastructure efficiency and return on investment. Maintaining state-of-the-art facilities is essential not only for a positive return on investment but also for meeting regulatory safety and health standards.

Capabilities

- Maintenance and operations process automation

- Workload balancing across facility professionals

- Single source of truth for facility management

- Maintenance supply tracking and management

- Extensive reporting or dashboards of daily activities

Public and higher education

Education institutions must produce outstanding citizens and prepare future workers for jobs while facing yearly funding cuts. To lower expenses, they often need to cut staff, increase enrollment or reduce facility costs. Adopting an integrated facility management solution can address these challenges. By optimizing maintenance and operations, institutions can lower staffing requirements, handle more students and activities, and better plan and execute facility upkeep. 

Capabilities: 

- Integrated facility condition assessment

- Maintenance and operations process automation

- Integrated capital planning and lease management

- Single source of truth for campus or facility management

- Robust reporting or dashboards for monitoring activities

Corporate real estate

Many corporations face under-utilized office space due to shift towards hybrid work, open landscapes, healthy workspaces, sustainability and changing workforce dynamics. Corporations need a holistic space management solution to provide productive work environments cost-effectively and sustainably. Such a solution optimizes space utilization within and between buildings, which enhances capital planning, manages building lease terms, and reduce  maintenance and operations expenses across facilities. 

Capabilities:

- Integrated capital planning and project management

- Integrated lease management

- Comprehensive space, move and workspace management

- Workspace hoteling, reservations and indoor-mapping

- Comprehensive maintenance or operations management

- Single source of truth for facility management

- Robust reporting or dashboards for operational awareness

Case studies Royal Melbourne Hospital

Royal Melbourne Hospital used IBM TRIRIGA software to digitize facilities management and business processes.

 Teradyne

Teradyne used IBM TRIRIGA to achieve operational efficiency through better space optimization and utilization.

 Outfront Media

Outfront Media used IBM TRIRIGA to transform their manual processes into seamless digital experiences.

