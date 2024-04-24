Real estate is the second-largest cost burden for most large organizations. Driven by an evolving operational landscape, enterprises are rapidly shifting towards centralized models. This requires enterprise-grade solutions for cost reduction, enhanced responsiveness, and optimized efficiency.



The ability to access data through a single source of truth across the real estate lifecycle is key to elevating operational performance. IBM® TRIRIGA® offers a holistic Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) from a trusted brand that leads the market in functionality, security, configurability and is a natively integrated suite.

Fast, flexible and comprehensive, TRIRIGA has the complete mix of applications in one platform to maximize facility lifecycle performance while preparing you to meet future needs.