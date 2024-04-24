Optimize your real estate and facilities management operations
Real estate is the second-largest cost burden for most large organizations. Driven by an evolving operational landscape, enterprises are rapidly shifting towards centralized models. This requires enterprise-grade solutions for cost reduction, enhanced responsiveness, and optimized efficiency.
The ability to access data through a single source of truth across the real estate lifecycle is key to elevating operational performance. IBM® TRIRIGA® offers a holistic Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) from a trusted brand that leads the market in functionality, security, configurability and is a natively integrated suite.
Fast, flexible and comprehensive, TRIRIGA has the complete mix of applications in one platform to maximize facility lifecycle performance while preparing you to meet future needs.
Discover how you can optimize your real estate and facilities management operations.
faster space utilization insights.¹
in cost avoidance while reducing reporting times.²
work orders per year were processed with TRIRIGA.²
Capture and analyze floor plan data to make the most strategic space planning decisions to maximize workspace utilization and give occupants the spaces they need.
Deliver an office space experience that focuses on employee health and well-being, and keeps users safe, connected and productive.
Streamline lease accounting and administration to optimize cost savings and better assess financial impacts of potential disruptions.
Use conditions-based and preventative maintenance for better decision making and to reduce operating costs.
Improve project cycle time, eliminate budget over-runs, remove resource bottlenecks and analyze projects risks to improve planning decisions.
Identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy consumption, emissions and the overall carbon footprint of your real estate portfolio.
See how TRIRIGA Application Suite capabilities can provide holistic facilitiy lifecycle management across industries.
Government agencies are facing numerous challenges in managing aging buildings and facilities, including deferred maintenance, reduced funding, increased oversight, rising costs, labor shortages and a focus on healthy buildings. These agencies need cost-effective, long-term facility management solutions that enable flexible and quick adaptation to unforeseen events, ensuring they can continue their essential operations.
Capabilities:
- Modular design for logic step-wise implementations
- FedRamp authorized (moderate impact level)
- GASB 87 & 96 certified
- Integrated facility condition assessment functionality
- Open and extensible architecture designed for easy integration
- Single source of truth for facility management
Hospitals and medical facilities struggle to provide comprehensive care without financial loss. Rising labor, supply, insurance, building, and operating costs are hard to balance against lower insurance reimbursements and decreasing government funding. To treat as many patients as possible safely and ethically each day, they must optimize operational efficiency. Maintenance must enable quick turnover of patient, exam and operating rooms to maximize infrastructure efficiency and return on investment. Maintaining state-of-the-art facilities is essential not only for a positive return on investment but also for meeting regulatory safety and health standards.
Capabilities
- Maintenance and operations process automation
- Workload balancing across facility professionals
- Single source of truth for facility management
- Maintenance supply tracking and management
- Extensive reporting or dashboards of daily activities
Education institutions must produce outstanding citizens and prepare future workers for jobs while facing yearly funding cuts. To lower expenses, they often need to cut staff, increase enrollment or reduce facility costs. Adopting an integrated facility management solution can address these challenges. By optimizing maintenance and operations, institutions can lower staffing requirements, handle more students and activities, and better plan and execute facility upkeep.
Capabilities:
- Integrated facility condition assessment
- Maintenance and operations process automation
- Integrated capital planning and lease management
- Single source of truth for campus or facility management
- Robust reporting or dashboards for monitoring activities
Many corporations face under-utilized office space due to shift towards hybrid work, open landscapes, healthy workspaces, sustainability and changing workforce dynamics. Corporations need a holistic space management solution to provide productive work environments cost-effectively and sustainably. Such a solution optimizes space utilization within and between buildings, which enhances capital planning, manages building lease terms, and reduce maintenance and operations expenses across facilities.
Capabilities:
- Integrated capital planning and project management
- Integrated lease management
- Comprehensive space, move and workspace management
- Workspace hoteling, reservations and indoor-mapping
- Comprehensive maintenance or operations management
- Single source of truth for facility management
- Robust reporting or dashboards for operational awareness
Royal Melbourne Hospital used IBM TRIRIGA software to digitize facilities management and business processes.
Teradyne used IBM TRIRIGA to achieve operational efficiency through better space optimization and utilization.
Outfront Media used IBM TRIRIGA to transform their manual processes into seamless digital experiences.
