Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform

Maximize the value of your assets with AI infused market-leading technology.

IBM Maximo® Application Suite is s a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses AI, IoT and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs. You’ll have access to configurable CMMS, EAM, APM and RCM applications, along with streamlined installation and administration. With Maximo, you can:

- Control complex environments: Advanced analytics deliver greater insights so you can take the best actions to optimize assets. 

- Boost resilience and reliability: AI monitoring facilitates condition-based maintenance that can resolve issues before they happen.

- Deploy on any cloud:  Operate on prem, SaaS or on any cloud using the  Red Hat® OpenShift® run-anywhere module.

- Pay for only what you use: You have full entitlement to the suite with the flexibility to choose and control your license capacity.

 
AI-powered work order management

Maximo Work Order Intelligence powered by watsonx™ can help you accelerate work order approvals and reduce maintenance errors.
Use cases

Streamline your asset maintenance  Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI. Explore maintenance management
Optimize your asset performance  Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance - driven by AI. Explore asset performance management
Automate your asset inspections Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence. Explore asset inspection
Expand your sustainability efforts Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM Maximo Application Suite. Explore sustainability

Achieve significant value with IBM Maximo

IDC projects that organizations can realize 47% less unplanned downtime, 17% increase in average asset lifespan, 26% more productive technicians and more.

Key features

Enterprise asset management Manage and maintain high-value assets with AI and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce downtime and costs. Explore enterprise asset management
Mobile EAM Deliver the right asset operational data and step-by-step guidance to field technicians when and where they need it with remote and AI-powered assistance. Explore mobile EAM
Reliability centered maintenance Jumpstart your operations by capitalizing on the IBM Maximo Reliability Strategies app and Library, based on more than 25 years of RCM studies. Explore reliability centered maintenance
Predictive maintenance Move beyond time schedules and improve asset reliability by using insights from operational data and analytics for maintenance planning. Explore predictive maintenance
Remote monitoring Get advanced remote asset monitoring for real-time visibility, root-cause troubleshooting, anomaly detection, and AI-driven alerts at scale. Explore remote monitoring
Visual inspection Increase productivity, identify production defects faster and gain operational insight with  intelligent computer vision for automated inspection. Explore visual inspection

Industries

Deliver safe, uninterrupted service

Create efficient and reliable utility operations. Learn how you can calculate potential impacts to the grid, monitor asset health, anticipate failures and better plan maintenance procedures.

 Improve manufacturing reliability and performance

Jumpstart your Industry 4.0 transformation, get peak performance from your manufacturing assets, and reduce defects and downtime. Learn how you can create more sustainable operations.

 Manage assets and maintain HSE compliance

Create safer, more efficient and reliable operations. Learn how you can improve maintenance practices and plans, enhance HSE practices and rise above the commoditization of products.

 Monitor and manage transportation assets

Keep everyone and everything moving by improving the productivity of your assets. Learn how you can manage assets and maintenance to meet safety, regulatory and customer demands.

 Support any public sector operation

Improve safety and better monitor critical infrastructure. Learn how you can manage assets, make faster, smarter decisions and balance citizen expectation with leaner operations.
Product reviews

IBM Maximo is one of the 25 IBM products to earn Top Rated Distinction from TrustRadius. In addition, it has been identified as a leader in asset performance management based on G2 reviews (link resides outside ibm.com).
