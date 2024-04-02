Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform
IBM Maximo® Application Suite is s a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses AI, IoT and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs. You’ll have access to configurable CMMS, EAM, APM and RCM applications, along with streamlined installation and administration. With Maximo, you can:
- Control complex environments: Advanced analytics deliver greater insights so you can take the best actions to optimize assets.
- Boost resilience and reliability: AI monitoring facilitates condition-based maintenance that can resolve issues before they happen.
- Deploy on any cloud: Operate on prem, SaaS or on any cloud using the Red Hat® OpenShift® run-anywhere module.
- Pay for only what you use: You have full entitlement to the suite with the flexibility to choose and control your license capacity.
Maximo Work Order Intelligence powered by watsonx™ can help you accelerate work order approvals and reduce maintenance errors.
See how you can upgrade to IBM Maximo Application Suite
Create efficient and reliable utility operations. Learn how you can calculate potential impacts to the grid, monitor asset health, anticipate failures and better plan maintenance procedures.
Jumpstart your Industry 4.0 transformation, get peak performance from your manufacturing assets, and reduce defects and downtime. Learn how you can create more sustainable operations.
Create safer, more efficient and reliable operations. Learn how you can improve maintenance practices and plans, enhance HSE practices and rise above the commoditization of products.
Keep everyone and everything moving by improving the productivity of your assets. Learn how you can manage assets and maintenance to meet safety, regulatory and customer demands.
Improve safety and better monitor critical infrastructure. Learn how you can manage assets, make faster, smarter decisions and balance citizen expectation with leaner operations.
IBM Maximo is one of the 25 IBM products to earn Top Rated Distinction from TrustRadius. In addition, it has been identified as a leader in asset performance management based on G2 reviews (link resides outside ibm.com).