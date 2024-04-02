IBM Maximo® Application Suite is s a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses AI, IoT and analytics to optimize performance, extend asset lifecycles and reduce operational downtime and costs. You’ll have access to configurable CMMS, EAM, APM and RCM applications, along with streamlined installation and administration. With Maximo, you can:

- Control complex environments: Advanced analytics deliver greater insights so you can take the best actions to optimize assets.

- Boost resilience and reliability: AI monitoring facilitates condition-based maintenance that can resolve issues before they happen.

- Deploy on any cloud: Operate on prem, SaaS or on any cloud using the Red Hat® OpenShift® run-anywhere module.



- Pay for only what you use: You have full entitlement to the suite with the flexibility to choose and control your license capacity.