If you struggle to complete and scale reliability centered maintenance (RCM) studies, IBM® Maximo® Reliability Strategies powered by IBM watsonx™ can be your ally. Its primary objective is to optimize equipment availability by minimizing the need to replace assets and reducing maintenance costs. Shifting away from run-to-failure or reactive maintenance entails a better understanding of how your equipment can break down and proactively mitigating the failures before they happen.

The IBM® Maximo® Application Suite offers an innovative combination: a purpose-built application and a content library for your RCM process. With the addition of Reliability Strategies and its supporting content library, Maximo enables you to integrate enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM), and reliability centered maintenance (RCM) in one single platform.