IBM Maximo Visual Inspection puts the power of computer vision AI capabilities into the hands of your quality control and inspection teams. It makes computer vision, deep learning, and automation more accessible to your technicians as it’s an intuitive toolset for labelling, training, and deploying artificial intelligence vision models. Built for easy and rapid deployment, simply train your model using our drag and drop visual user interface or import a custom model, and you’re ready to activate when and where you need it using mobile and edge devices. With IBM Maximo Visual Inspection, you can create your own detect and correct solution, with self-learning machine algorithms. Watch the demo below to understand how easy it is to automate your inspections processes with visual inspection tools.
In this self guided demo, you'll learn how to create and train an AI vision model, perform automated quality inspection, and use advanced capabilities of Edge and mobile inspections.
Continuously improve quality control through real-time end-to-end defect detection anywhere on the production line, support root cause analysis and boost manufacturing workflows.
Simplify the process of gathering and labeling data sets, training models, and deploying those AI models at the edge.
Automate data labeling for deep-learning models to quickly spot and stop issues, alerting the right resource to inspect, diagnose and rectify any issue, anywhere.
Provide SMEs the tools to codify their knowledge through an AI-powered visual inspection system that is fast and easy to create.
Monitor and enforce inspection tasks and regulations for safety to protect workers from hazardous environments and dangerous conditions.