Visual inspection solutions

IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Edge Scale quality control The IBM Maximo Visual Inspection Edge suite interacts with IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) to deploy AI vision models to edge devices at scale. MVI Edge can be connected to multiple cameras including specialized high resolution cameras, drones and cameras on vehicles. The MVI Edge dashboard provides users the functionality to manage image analysis and view real-time inspections across multiple facilities or plants around the world. In addition, users can create inspection rules for defect detection. See how Sund and Baelt streamlined their operations