Today, most businesses prioritize continuous optimization of operations to balance energy and resource consumption with asset performance, while delivering services or goods without interruption. With the rising cost of energy, raw materials and spare parts, organizations are forced to keep their expenses under control. They must also adhere to national and international environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, making it essential to minimize waste, reduce their ecological footprint and optimize their operations to support sustainability goals.
With IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, you can monitor, manage and maintain operations in ways that promote sustainability practices across the asset lifecycle. With this integrated asset and reliability management platform, you can:
Make data-driven decisions based on information captured by sensors and technicians to extend asset life and minimize carbon footprint.
Use asset investment planning to assess when it’s financially wise to replace an aging asset with a more efficient one.
Track greenhouse gases effectively and control a wide range of related continuous and fugitive emissions.
Maintain compliance with regulations and manage remediation with integrated health, safety and environment (HSE) processes.
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.
Improve energy efficiency by optimizing asset and resource performance. Reduce waste by minimizing unnecessary repairs, reducing stockouts and overstocking with a comprehensive repository for assets, resources, materials and activities.
Efficiently track and act on continuous and fugitive emissions, including data on leaks and spills captured by technicians and sensors. Easily identify the worst offending assets by viewing emissions data on a single dashboard.
Perform root cause analysis to identify the cause of emissions. Link these causes to corrective actions, addressing both immediate and underlying issues, and preventing future incidents.
Automatically capture regulatory requirements tied to compliance activities and emissions events. This allows you to monitor captured emission data against permit consents.
Reach your sustainability goals by optimizing operations through the digital transformation of your processes and by extending asset lifespan through predictive maintenance and AI-powered remote monitoring.
Optimize maintenance strategies related to emissions and promote cross-functional collaboration between environmental officers and operational personnel.
Sund & Bælt used more sustainable and intelligent approaches to extend a bridge’s lifespan by 100 years and reduce CO2 emissions by 750,000 tons.
VPI created a strategy to shift to a greener world. Learn how VPI found the path to net zero with IBM Maximo Application Suite.
IBM Global Real Estate reduced sustainability reporting costs by 30% by replacing multiple tools with a single, automated platform.
Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.
Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance—driven by AI.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
