Today, most businesses prioritize continuous optimization of operations to balance energy and resource consumption with asset performance, while delivering services or goods without interruption. With the rising cost of energy, raw materials and spare parts, organizations are forced to keep their expenses under control. They must also adhere to national and international environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, making it essential to minimize waste, reduce their ecological footprint and optimize their operations to support sustainability goals.

With IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, you can monitor, manage and maintain operations in ways that promote sustainability practices across the asset lifecycle. With this integrated asset and reliability management platform, you can: