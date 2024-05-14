Success at Swedish brewing giant Spendrups Bryggeri depends to a large extent on production reliability: any equipment failure can directly impact the brewing process and ability to deliver to customers, as well as affecting longer-term costs, efficiency, and waste. In addition, the company is committed to long-term sustainability and carbon neutrality, and progress towards these goals relies on continuous process improvements.

With a 80-person maintenance team, Spendrups wanted to allocate resources effectively to ensure maximum production reliability. Yet maintenance based on schedules could lead staff to spend energy and effort on well-functioning machines while other systems might be left without the urgent attention they needed.

Fredric Melin, Maintenance Manager at Spendrups, comments, “I knew from previous experience that there was a better way to schedule and manage the maintenance of machinery. We looked to transform our working practices to enable proactive, condition-based maintenance, and then move to predictive maintenance as soon as possible. We aimed to significantly improve production reliability, which in turn would improve efficiency and contribute directly to our sustainability goals.”



The Spendrups team turned to Enfo, an IBM Platinum Business Partner, to help map out the idea and create the journey. Enfo specializes in information management, helping companies to exploit data to develop more intelligent operations.

“We knew that our preventive maintenance was not at the level we wanted, and our existing technology did not have the functionality we wanted,” says Melin. “With expert assistance from Enfo, we completed an audit of our current practices and looked at opportunities for improvement. We chose to totally revise our way of working, and consequently looked for a solution that could support us on our journey.”