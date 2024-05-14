In particular, they depend on cooperative weather to generate electricity efficiently. And as nations across the world begin moving to a net zero—or carbon neutral—energy policy, they need to supplement these weather-dependent renewables with more consistent sources.

Filling this gap is a key focus for VPI, one of the largest providers of energy from combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants in the UK. CCGT technology relies on natural gas to generate electricity, doing so much more efficiently than traditional methods by also capturing and repurposing heat energy created by the turbines.

“We know we need to take action to improve the environment,” explains Neil Boreham, Planning Engineer at VPI. “And as the UK moves away from natural gas sources towards extensive renewable technologies, VPI is aiming to contribute to the niche non-renewable support that the country is still going to need to meet its 35–45 GW per day power demands. With the CCGTs, we’re helping to move the country towards net zero, so anything that we can do to make our plants more efficient and to manage those assets in a reliable way lessens our environmental impact.”

And it was this efficient and reliable operation driven from a maintenance management perspective that VPI was particularly focused on for the four CCGT sites. In just a handful of years, the sites had gone through two acquisitions, becoming part of VPI’s energy portfolio in early 2021.