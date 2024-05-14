Waterside quay cranes weighing 2,000 tons and standing 450 feet high hoist the containers from the ship and place them on shore. Dozens of terminal tractors then transport the containers to automated stacking cranes for storage or to BoxBay, a new state-of-the-art system that stores containers in steel racks up to 11 stories high. Here, the containers sit until external customers or trucking companies pick them up.

At DP World, this intricate dance between cargo and equipment is business as usual. In 2020, the global logistics business and supply chain solutions provider handled an astounding 71.2 million shipping containers for brand giants such as Ikea and Nissan. But for Jan Cuppens, DP World’s Vice President Global Engineering, it’s all in day’s work: “In the end, we want to bring cargo or a container as efficiently as possible from point A to point B, and make it as simple and smooth for the customer.”

To run simply and smoothly, DP World must operate like a well-oiled global machine. This means having standardized processes and reliable data across the organization, related to equipment, jobs, project management and more. It’s a tall order; DP World operates in 64 countries including 55 marine terminals worldwide. Part of that growth comes from acquiring a slew of additional terminals in 2005, transforming DP World from a local operator to a global logistics giant virtually overnight.

But the new terminals came with their own legacy systems and operational challenges, according to Mr. Cuppens. “Each terminal had its own way of operating, its own processes, and different finance, maintenance and engineering systems. We weren’t getting any consistent data out of the systems and many of the processes were different in different terminals. There were no global standards.”

He continues: “So we got the agreement to go to one system for engineering management globally and standardize our processes.”