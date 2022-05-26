Keeping assets at peak performance is a complex, never-ending process. A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) can help by automating work orders and workflows, scheduling labor and managing materials. But as assets become smarter and more connected, maintenance management software should do more than simply react to events. It should also take predictive and preventative actions.

With its powerful combination of automation, IoT data, analytics and AI, the Maximo Application Suite can extend asset lifecycles, control costs, and help you allocate resources more efficiently. In this short demo, you can see how a maintenance manager in the railway industry uses preset dashboards to easily plot out his team’s activities.