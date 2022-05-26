Keeping assets at peak performance is a complex, never-ending process. A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) can help by automating work orders and workflows, scheduling labor and managing materials. But as assets become smarter and more connected, maintenance management software should do more than simply react to events. It should also take predictive and preventative actions.
With its powerful combination of automation, IoT data, analytics and AI, the Maximo Application Suite can extend asset lifecycles, control costs, and help you allocate resources more efficiently. In this short demo, you can see how a maintenance manager in the railway industry uses preset dashboards to easily plot out his team’s activities.
Start your 14-day free trial of IBM Maximo Application Suite. Explore the features and benefits of IBM Maximo Manage, Health and Visual Inspection, three key applications in the suite
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations
Reduce waste by extending the history and health of each asset, reducing unplanned maintenance trips and making smarter maintenance decisions.
Use Maximo's predictive capabilities to increase productivity and reduce downtime.
Connect your maintenance management seamlessly with ERP, HCM, and financial systems to keep the enterprise aligned.
Riyadh Airports Company chose Maximo to modernize maintenance operations and transform King Khalid airport into a show-stopping gateway to Saudi Arabia.
Hub Power Company Limited reduced change management approval, sped cash flow, and investigated 20% fewer incidents with IBM® Maximo® for Oil and Gas.
Bruce Power improved its reliability, efficiency and safety when it replaced its heritage maintenance management system with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power.
Nice Côte d'Azur Airport enhanced efficiency and controlled environmental impact through the optimization of its resources.
Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.
Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance—driven by AI.
Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite.