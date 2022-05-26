Home Asset management Maximo Maintenance management with IBM Maximo Application Suite
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI
Smarter maintenance for smarter assets

Keeping assets at peak performance is a complex, never-ending process. A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) can help by automating work orders and workflows, scheduling labor and managing materials. But as assets become smarter and more connected, maintenance management software should do more than simply react to events. It should also take predictive and preventative actions.

With its powerful combination of automation, IoT data, analytics and AI, the Maximo Application Suite can extend asset lifecycles, control costs, and help you allocate resources more efficiently. In this short demo, you can see how a maintenance manager in the railway industry uses preset dashboards to easily plot out his team’s activities.

 
What you can do
Manage assets resources and schedules Utilize market-leading automation and best practices to optimize maintenance and repair processes. Explore Maximo asset management
Connect technicians with mobility and AI Take enterprise asset management (EAM) mobile with real-time asset and operational data and AI-based expert assistance. Explore Maximo mobile EAM
Leverage industry solutions Take advantage of industry-specific data models by asset type and workflows to supercharge your competitiveness. Learn about Maximo Market Leadership
Benefits Deliver sustainable maintenance operations

Reduce waste by extending the history and health of each asset, reducing unplanned maintenance trips and making smarter maintenance decisions.

 Drive value from maintenance activities

Use Maximo's predictive capabilities to increase productivity and reduce downtime.

 Integrate across the enterprise

Connect your maintenance management seamlessly with ERP, HCM, and financial systems to keep the enterprise aligned. 
Case studies Riyadh improves airport maintenance efficiency

Riyadh Airports Company chose Maximo to modernize maintenance operations and transform King Khalid airport into a show-stopping gateway to Saudi Arabia.

Hubco shows that efficient practices start with IT

Hub Power Company Limited reduced change management approval, sped cash flow, and investigated 20% fewer incidents with IBM® Maximo® for Oil and Gas.

Bruce Power uses data to optimize nuclear power generation

Bruce Power improved its reliability, efficiency and safety when it replaced its heritage maintenance management system with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power.

Nice Côte d'Azur Airport contributes to sustainability goals

Nice Côte d'Azur Airport enhanced efficiency and controlled environmental impact through the optimization of its resources.

Related use cases Asset inspection

Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.

Asset performance management

Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance—driven by AI.

 Sustainability

Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite.
