For asset optimization, resource allocation and work order management, an enterprise asset management (EAM) system is essential for effective decision-making in cost control and budgeting. Managing assets effectively prevents rising labor and maintenance costs and declining return on assets (ROA), while ensuring compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and health, environment and safety (HSE) protocols.
IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, a mix of market-leading asset lifecycle management (ALM) applications, helps to optimize physical assets from procurement to decommissioning and streamline asset investment planning. Using over 30 years of EAM technology, IBM Maximo offers best-practice industry solutions that help reduce safety risks and operations costs.
The newly introduced Maximo Work Order Intelligence powered by IBM watsonx™ uses generative AI to speed up work approval, improve data quality, provide accurate failure code recommendations, and enable emissions tracking to support operations and corporate sustainability reporting.
Start your 14-day free trial of IBM Maximo Application Suite. Explore the features and benefits of IBM Maximo Manage, Health and Visual Inspection, three key applications in the suite.
Take a tour of IBM Maximo
Take the interactive fleet management demo
Use generative AI to get failure code recommendations despite incomplete data. You can quickly assign the right technician with the right tools to address the issue.
Filter the noise with the help of configurable dashboards that contain critical asset information, while automating approvals and repetitive tasks.
Employ best-practice industry data models and workflows to accelerate your industry transformation.
Efficiently track and manage continuous and fugitive emissions while connecting the emission reduction efforts with maintenance activities.
Enhance your ROA with financial and performance analytics for a better asset lifecycle management.
Address occupational health by pinpointing safety issues and meeting your compliance standards. Improve risk management and reduce costs associated with it.
Maximo Manage, a fully integrated EAM platform, timely delivers essential IoT data to operations and asset management professionals, both on- or offline. It enables your teams to go beyond time-scheduled maintenance and helps you manage and maintain assets to enhance asset lifecycle, reduce unexpected downtime and boost team productivity.
Benefits:
Plan, schedule, dispatch and track work efficiently. Learn more about Maximo Scheduler, which is included in the suite.
Calibrate instruments and measurement equipment.
Manage linear assets by using dynamic segmentation to locate maintenance activities, identify where characteristics change and plan monitoring and metering.
Explore the additional applications and add-ons available within Maximo.
Enable field technicians to use smart mobile devices to access asset data in real- time, at the right place and time to get their work done.
Create business flows between Maximo Manage and your Oracle business apps with Maximo Connector for Oracle. With Maximo Connector for SAP Applications, you can integrate the SAP system with the rest of the enterprise.
Manage the configuration of high-value, complex, and regulated asset lifecycles of each component. Learn more about Maximo Asset Configuration Manager.
Integrate HSE processes with asset management to get near real-time insight on processes, worksites and employees. Use these to improve incident management, risk assessment and operational performance in compliance with regulations.
Visualize the spatial relationships among managed assets, geospatial data and other mapped features.
Consolidate enterprise ESG data to automatically synchronize asset location and meter readings to track energy use of electricity, natural gas and water and calculate its related scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Offers an EAM platform for all types of transportation assets, including trucks, buses, construction equipment and rail rolling stock.
Enables organizations in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric, gas and water utility industries to manage all their assets.
Provides lifecycle management and maintenance management capabilities for both rotary and fixed wing aircraft from entry into service until retirement.
Integrates current IBM asset lifecycle management capabilities to support operators in monitoring the condition of civil infrastructure, such as bridges, roads and tunnels throughout the lifecycle of the infrastructure.
Offers an EAM system that helps manage the lifecycle of assets of nuclear plants and fleets.
Helps to integrate work and asset management, assisting organizations with meeting their health and safety requirements, and integrated operations for oil and gas businesses.