For asset optimization, resource allocation and work order management, an enterprise asset management (EAM) system is essential for effective decision-making in cost control and budgeting. Managing assets effectively prevents rising labor and maintenance costs and declining return on assets (ROA), while ensuring compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and health, environment and safety (HSE) protocols.



IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, a mix of market-leading asset lifecycle management (ALM) applications, helps to optimize physical assets from procurement to decommissioning and streamline asset investment planning. Using over 30 years of EAM technology, IBM Maximo offers best-practice industry solutions that help reduce safety risks and operations costs.

The newly introduced Maximo Work Order Intelligence powered by IBM watsonx™ uses generative AI to speed up work approval, improve data quality, provide accurate failure code recommendations, and enable emissions tracking to support operations and corporate sustainability reporting.