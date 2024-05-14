The KAFD DMC team set the following requirements for an EAM solution:

Built-in functionality for managing maintenance for tens of thousands of assets across a vast footprint

Scalability to support KAFD as it grows

Ease of integration with other enterprise systems

A strong local solution provider to offer implementation assistance and support

After considering a range of solutions, the team chose the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite EAM platform, which Majed Al-Daij, VP Business Solutions Delivery at KAFD DMC, describes as “one of the strategic decisions we had to make as part of our digital transformation roadmap.”

“When KAFD was established in 2018, we decided to go with best-of-breed IT solutions,” Al-Daij explains. “Maximo was the leading solution within asset management then, and still is, today. And because we’re using a best-of-breed approach, we appreciate Maximo’s expandable integrations with third-party ERP and other enterprise solutions.”

To assist with implementation and ongoing support, KAFD DMC chose eSolutions Saudia LLC, an IBM Business Partner expert in EAM and IoT solutions.