NYPA turned to IBM Business Partner Starboard Consulting, LLC to help integrate the IBM Maximo for Transportation module. The Authority enjoys a long-standing relationship with Starboard, which currently provides NYPA with comprehensive Maximo support and enhancements. Recent work includes a major upgrade to Maximo Asset Management version 7.6 software and expanding the solution footprint across the organization.

Caputo and his team appreciate the Starboard consultants’ in-depth understanding of NYPA operations and their outstanding customer service. “As we often say, we like to maximize our use of Maximo,” says Caputo. “Starboard has been front and center in helping us move that along, both from a technology standpoint, as well as understanding how Maximo can best support our business.”

Lani Trotter, Functional Analyst at Starboard, took the lead on the Maximo for Transportation project. “NYPA is a focused, dedicated Maximo user, and over time its asset management practices have been formed and implemented within the Maximo framework,” she explains. “It was time to bring Fleet data, practices and processes onto the system.”

The Starboard team worked onsite at NYPA to help define the solution requirements and begin development. However, during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization put the project on hold to prioritize employee health and safety. When the project started back up, stakeholders met virtually and worked cohesively to ensure a smooth transition from the old to the new system.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay, we utilized the time we had to extend our UAT [user acceptance testing], and more testing was conducted to ensure a smooth transition to implement Maximo,” says Raihana Azad, Asset Information Analyst at NYPA and also Project Manager for this implementation.

“This was a great effort by everyone involved. The Starboard team, as well as NYPA’s Asset Information, Information Technology and Fleet groups all worked together to ensure success,” says George Perry, Technical Training Instructor at NYPA and a member of the Maximo Utility Working Group and Northeast Maximo User Group management teams.

Working with Trotter, Perry organized the solution training and change management for NYPA’s 2,300 employees, including in-depth instruction for mechanics and other fleet staff. The endeavor required continuous adaption to the organization’s needs. Perry and Trotter had to ensure that training adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines while also accommodating seasonal operations. The field crew responsible for breaking ice on the Niagara River, for example, was unavailable for several weeks. In the end, Trotter delivered most of the training online, with Perry and Brian Everetts, NYPA’s Fleet System Analyst, conducting some onsite sessions.

Now, employees who need to reserve a vehicle for a job or schedule repair work no longer need to call the Fleet Department to inquire about availability but instead can view real-time information online. “Cross-enterprise visibility into when and where equipment is staged, its repair status, and when it needs preventive maintenance, is key to planning. Equipment availability is key to our success,” says Perry.

Employees can also easily view a vehicle’s entire chronological history on a single screen, including its preventive maintenance record and associated costs. “Sound asset management requires us to look at the whole-life costs of our assets to determine future investments. Visibility through the Maximo platform really helps us through that process,” says Caputo.