Airport customers are demanding more flexibility, service and comfort. Achieving less delays can be attained with corrective and predictive maintenance, using Watson IoT, to identify and service assets that are likely to break down. Fix them efficiently using IBM® Maximo® for Order Management in order to minimize delays and be more flexible is in the end. This is a big part of the answer in getting smiling faces in and around airports.
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol moved nearly 70 million passengers and 1.8 million tons of cargo in 2017, making it the third-largest airport in Europe. Schiphol has long known that asset management is a huge part of this equation. The optimization of maintenance processes—the art and science of keeping assets up and running—represents one of Schiphol’s top strategic priorities along with its focus on an ongoing digital transformation initiative.
To improve the efficiency with which its specialized subcontractors address asset maintenance, Schiphol augmented its core IBM Maximo solution by implementing two new complementary software offerings. The first was the use of IBM Control Desk software for receiving and automatically prioritizing service incidents. The second was the adoption of a new mobile version of IBM Maximo software called Maximo Anywhere software.
