Melbourne Water was already familiar with the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, which it began using in 2013. “I was the Maximo user group leader in the Victoria and Tasmania regions, and we had many discussions with IBM,” says Zoltan Kelly, Asset Information Improvement Specialist for Melbourne Water. “There were a lot of product capabilities that we didn’t utilize, and one of the reasons we invested in the Maximo platform was its built-in potential to expand as we needed it to.”

When a supplier presented a new still image camera that could be integrated with Melbourne Water’s IoT platform, a new plan began to take shape. “We had regular conversations with the local IBM team and they helped us to see what was possible,” says Riding. “And then it hit us—let’s develop an image recognition solution to help improve our stormwater grate inspection process.”

When planning was finished, Melbourne Water installed still image cameras to monitor conditions at trial locations. The cameras were connected to a network of integrated solutions, including IBM Maximo Health, IBM Maximo Monitor and IBM Maximo Visual Inspection software.

“We picked up strategies from the software management modules right off the shelf, without any changes,” says Kelly. “Essentially, it’s an internal project without having the need to engage an external vendor, so out-of-the-box deployment was a huge benefit.”

The overall image recognition system was deployed on IBM Cloud®. “Essentially, we’re using a SaaS monitor product and we extend that with IBM Cloud services and components where we need to,” says Kelly. “It’s easy for us to spin up and scale up services with IBM Cloud. Their catalog allows us to pick and choose whatever we need. There hasn’t been a thing we wanted to do that we haven’t been able to do with it.”

Working with data from the trial sites, the first phase of the solution has focused on analyzing the detection of blockages occurring at pit grates. This also includes the development of AI tools to recognize the blockages, with the goal of moving toward a fully automated AI solution over time.

Throughout the development and deployment process, Melbourne Water and IBM have worked closely together to make sure the Maximo platform met its operational goals. “Any time we’ve had questions, we’ve never had a problem getting answers,” says Riding. “The level of support we get from IBM is something that we can’t get elsewhere.”