With multiple data streams in multiple different standards, data collection can become a constant puzzle for your team. A full, operationally scalable asset monitoring solution should be able to provide visibility into real-time asset tracking and automatically unify your input data for critical assets.

IBM® Maximo® Monitor can help you bring your asset monitoring solution to life through the power of AI, empowering both your operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) teams to confidently make decisions and take strategic actions to reduce operational costs. This intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) system helps to ensure the right notifications are sent out and helps conduct root-cause analysis, paving the way for more resilient and sustainable operations.