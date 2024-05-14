Although industrial manufacturers use sensor technology every day, they are also heavily tasked with day-to-day operations. To lighten their load, they need a scalable remote monitoring service that identifies system anomalies and predicts issues before they become a problem. To address this need, Novate is using AI and IBM Maximo Monitor software to develop a revolutionary new approach to improve process reliability and ultimately enhance industrial process control.



Novate is integrating its customers’ control system infrastructures and process data with IBM cloud-based AI technology and Maximo Monitor, which is incorporated directly into its Support Operations Center. By doing so, the company can analyze the data in search of anomalies that would otherwise be imperceptible to a typical control system. If one is found, the system alerts engineers at Novate’s Support Operations Center.

Then, drawing on their years of process experience, familiarity with customer operations and knowledge of engineering principles, Novate’s engineers determine whether the anomaly indicates a problem. If necessary, they will then work with company technicians to prevent a predicted failure and avoid downtime.

“Ultimately, we want to train the AI to make the system smarter,” explains Rob Mora, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Novate. “With help from IBM Watson-enabled AI, our service will teach systems to recognize events as they are developing.”

But not all customers have access to the world-class AI at IBM or understand the best way to implement and extract value from it. In addition, it may not yet fit in a customer’s technology roadmap. So to employ AI, they must first develop a solid use case.

Mora says that some of Novate’s customers are extraordinarily sophisticated and some are just beginning their transformation journey. He visited a state-of-the-art, flagship facility for a global food producer that makes around 400 tons of cookies a day. The bakery also loses about 20 tons of cookies to unplanned downtime every day. The company was determined to incorporate the latest technology solutions to improve reliability.

The customer had purchased augmented reality equipment and invested in 3D point cloud solutions to map some of its lines to reduce unplanned downtime. But it required a massive investment, extensive training and redefining of many processes.

“AI is a game-changer for industrial manufacturing,” Mora remarks. “It creates a much broader field of view, taking in all the data. And it can be put into application without any capital investment or training through the use of our platform. Ultimately, AI allows the process systems to become self-aware and to ‘call out’ to an engineer and say, ‘You’re not looking over here, but something is not right and you ought to take a look.’ This takes plant reliability and support to another level.”