Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.
Automated visual inspection processes for smarter asset management

When dealing with business-critical assets and equipment, remote and on-site inspections are critical to keeping your operations running smoothly. But if your enterprise runs on hundreds maybe even thousands of assets you need to streamline and automate the inspection processes.

With digital solutions like intuitive artificial intelligence vision model training and mobile app functionalities, wrapped into a modular cloud-based software solution, IBM Maximo® Application Suite can help your technicians tackle critical inspections to meet your maintenance, safety, and compliance requirements.
Capture on-site inspection data in real-time Give the power of intelligent asset management to your full operational ecosystem so they can capture images or videos directly from their iOS mobile devices with the help of a cloud-based inspection app. This enables on-the-go inspections, real-time data collection and visibility across multiple users. Explore mobile EAM capabilities Read the IBM Maximo Mobile solution brief
Optimize asset inspection workflows Streamline data collection and inspection capabilities with digitized checklists and standardized inspection forms that are customizable. Gain value by automating schedules, assignments, and notifications while minimizing time-consuming manual labor. Learn more about visual inspection software Read the IBM Maximo Visual Inspection solution brief
Automate asset and equipment inspections Easily identify assets and product defects, anomalies or deviations with AI-powered capabilities and advanced analytics in a low-code environment through your asset inspection software. Improve productivity and reduce downtime quickly and more precisely through informed decisions. Discover the challenges of quality inspection
Streamline safety and operational efficiency through your inspection program 

With the help of newly unlocked insights and automated standard inspections, IBM Maximo can help improve safety and maintain compliance with easy to fill in audits while preventing outages with the help of your asset data.
Benefits Accelerate first-time fix rates and prevent outages

Increase technicians’ productivity, reduce downtime and extend your assets lifecycle by extending the power of visual inspection software to mobile devices.

 Achieve a better MTTR through advanced asset inspection software capabilities

Get the right information or metrics to your field technicians with AI and remote human-based assistance in an all-purpose inspection app.

 Get the true mobile native experience with real-time data

Improve work efficiency with native capabilities, including capturing images, scanning barcodes, voice-to-text, and GPS location information available through your inspection management software.
Case studies  Use artificial intelligence to mitigate infrastructure risks

Sund & Baelt partnered with IBM to develop an artificial intelligence powered IoT solution to reduce inspection costs while improving quality through automated inspection work.

Industry 4.0 with an AI-driven manufacturing system

Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre relied on IBM Maximo to support the rapid development of an intelligent visual inspection system.

Related use cases Asset performance management

Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance - driven by AI.

 Maintenance management

Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.

 Sustainability

Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM Maximo Application Suite.
Get started with a product tour or book a demo with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM Maximo Application Suite.

