When dealing with business-critical assets and equipment, remote and on-site inspections are critical to keeping your operations running smoothly. But if your enterprise runs on hundreds maybe even thousands of assets you need to streamline and automate the inspection processes.
With digital solutions like intuitive artificial intelligence vision model training and mobile app functionalities, wrapped into a modular cloud-based software solution, IBM Maximo® Application Suite can help your technicians tackle critical inspections to meet your maintenance, safety, and compliance requirements.
Start your 14-day free trial of IBM Maximo Application Suite. Explore the features and benefits of IBM Maximo Manage, Health and Visual Inspection, three key applications in the suite
Learn about the features and benefits of IBM Maximo Visual Inspection in this self-guided demo
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations
With the help of newly unlocked insights and automated standard inspections, IBM Maximo can help improve safety and maintain compliance with easy to fill in audits while preventing outages with the help of your asset data.
Increase technicians’ productivity, reduce downtime and extend your assets lifecycle by extending the power of visual inspection software to mobile devices.
Get the right information or metrics to your field technicians with AI and remote human-based assistance in an all-purpose inspection app.
Improve work efficiency with native capabilities, including capturing images, scanning barcodes, voice-to-text, and GPS location information available through your inspection management software.
Sund & Baelt partnered with IBM to develop an artificial intelligence powered IoT solution to reduce inspection costs while improving quality through automated inspection work.
Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre relied on IBM Maximo to support the rapid development of an intelligent visual inspection system.
Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance - driven by AI.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM Maximo Application Suite.