From routine service calls to remote inspections, technicians succeed or fail based on their knowledge. Yet as assets become smarter and more connected, the information needed to maintain and manage them grows. How can fields technicians keep up? With AI and a mobile platform.
IBM Maximo® mobile solutions deliver remote and AI-based expert assistance, real-time asset history and operational data from wearables, safety sensors and diagnostic interfaces to the digital twin. Explore the mobile EAM solutions below and discover how intelligent mobile EAM can keep technicians connected and your organization productive.
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.
Provide access to mobile-native features and AI-powered tools, so technicians have all the information they need to find solutions even in the most remote locations.
Give a new generation of workers the information they need to do the job — including critical expert and institutional knowledge — all in the palm of their hand.
Identify small problems before they become big issues with computer vision and AI-based visual inspection.
Connect and empower everyone to work more effectively—from technicians completing tasks efficiently and supervisors monitoring work assignments, to planners optimizing schedules and inventory teams gaining real-time visibility into stock levels.