But none of these characteristics are possible without a healthy, well-maintained underlying infrastructure. The city’s Department of Enterprise Assets Management (DEAM) plays a pivotal role in keeping that infrastructure running smoothly.

The department handles physical assets that fall under the general fund for the city, such as city hall, the municipal court, community centers, fire stations and police precincts. All told, the division maintains 51 facilities. In addition, it manages the capital programs for new city building projects.



Commitment to citizens and city workers alike is fundamental to the DEAM mission. “The backbone of facilities maintenance is its customer service,” says Remy Saintil, Commissioner of DEAM. “The firefighters living in fire stations, for example, need an environment in which they can be productive and ready to go out and fight fires. They can’t be worried about the roof leaking or the HVAC not working.”



When Saintil joined DEAM in 2020, the department’s asset management system had become antiquated. “We needed a system that would enable us to create maintenance programs, take work order requests and then communicate continuously with requestors,” says Saintil. “Enterprise asset management is our department’s name. We wanted to be the subject matter experts in that area and to earn our ISO 55001 certification.”



Certification brings with it many advantages for a city. By driving asset management governance, it helps ensure facilities are well-maintained and taxpayer dollars are well-spent. And by improving bond and insurance ratings, it can save a city money.



The certification process is rigorous, involving numerous audits over several years. Only eight entities in the US are currently certified, two of which are in the Atlanta area: the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and the Atlanta airport. Saintil and his team wanted to make it an Atlanta trifecta, with DEAM as the third.

Saintil was part of the team that led the certification initiative at MARTA and headed up a separate proof-of-concept project using IBM predictive maintenance capabilities. He was deeply knowledgeable of the solution’s strengths, especially related to certification requirements, which are rigorous and take years to complete. “I needed a robust enterprise management system with the latest features,” he says. “I knew those capabilities were available with IBM and IBM® Maximo® Application Suite, so that’s the path we took.”