Empower operations, quality and maintenance teams with remote asset monitoring, asset health and predictive maintenance—all driven by AI
Graphic illustration representing asset performance management with the IBM Maximo Application Suite

Leader in the market for Asset Performance Management Solutions

IBM has been named a leader in the Green Quadrant for Asset Performance Management Solutions 2024 by independent research firm Verdantix.

Stay on top of asset performance

If you’re an operations or reliability leader, you need to understand how and when enterprise assets fail, so you can take immediate action and reduce risk for critical operations. Asset performance management (APM) enhances asset management insights with targeted automation, analytics and artificial intelligence. 

Using capabilities like AI-powered remote monitoring, computer vision and predictive maintenance, APM with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite helps you minimize unplanned repair work, manage risk, reduce equipment failure and extend asset life without unnecessary costs.
What you can do
Predict maintenance needs Improve asset reliability with condition-based maintenance by using asset health insights from operational data and analytics to help predict and plan for asset failures, repairs and replacements. Learn more about predictive maintenance
Monitor remote assets Give maintenance teams the ability to track asset conditions and anomalies more efficiently, using remote monitoring. AI and IoT help teams see, predict and prevent issues across legacy systems and data-driven operations. Learn more about remote asset monitoring
Automate your inspection processes Increase productivity, identify production defects faster and gain operational insight when you add intelligent computer vision designed for business users without coding expertise. Learn more about visual inspection
Benefits Monitor remote assets

Remotely monitor critical assets and operations with AI-powered monitoring at enterprise scale. Aggregate operating state and IT data with process parameters across repositories to provide enterprise-wide visibility into performance and receive fewer, more accurate alerts and greater insights.

 Predict asset failure

Use an IoT and AI platform to help predict when asset degradation or failure might occur. Correlate factors such as historical and real-time asset performance data, maintenance records, inspection reports and environmental data.

 Optimize asset health

Transform your approach by driving actions based on the current health of your assets. Monitor factors such as condition, cost, performance and remaining useful life. Define scoring methods, prioritize areas of focus and initiate maintenance activities.

 Plan your asset strategy

Optimize asset maintenance and replacement strategies based on asset risk and criticality. Determine how to better manage inspections and maintenance, optimize repair and operations inventories, and prioritize replacement versus repair decisions.
Case studies Downer Group

Downer and IBM are using smart preventative maintenance to keep passengers on Australia's light and heavy rail systems moving safely, reliably, comfortably and more sustainably.

IBM Global Real Estate (GRE)

GRE is using Maximo to analyze sensor data from 188,000 assets globally in a move towards condition-based maintenance, triggered by actual run time, excessive heat or vibration.

 Novate Solutions

Using Maximo Monitor, Novate has seen a 30% improvement in product quality by knowing how assets perform in real-time.

Related use cases Asset inspection

Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.

 Maintenance management

Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.

 Sustainability

Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite.
Take the next step

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo Application Suite. 

