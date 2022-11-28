If you’re an operations or reliability leader, you need to understand how and when enterprise assets fail, so you can take immediate action and reduce risk for critical operations. Asset performance management (APM) enhances asset management insights with targeted automation, analytics and artificial intelligence.
Using capabilities like AI-powered remote monitoring, computer vision and predictive maintenance, APM with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite helps you minimize unplanned repair work, manage risk, reduce equipment failure and extend asset life without unnecessary costs.
See how you can improve asset reliability with asset performance management.
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.
Take the interactive APM demo to see how you can optimize your operations and maximize the value of your assets.
Remotely monitor critical assets and operations with AI-powered monitoring at enterprise scale. Aggregate operating state and IT data with process parameters across repositories to provide enterprise-wide visibility into performance and receive fewer, more accurate alerts and greater insights.
Use an IoT and AI platform to help predict when asset degradation or failure might occur. Correlate factors such as historical and real-time asset performance data, maintenance records, inspection reports and environmental data.
Transform your approach by driving actions based on the current health of your assets. Monitor factors such as condition, cost, performance and remaining useful life. Define scoring methods, prioritize areas of focus and initiate maintenance activities.
Optimize asset maintenance and replacement strategies based on asset risk and criticality. Determine how to better manage inspections and maintenance, optimize repair and operations inventories, and prioritize replacement versus repair decisions.
Downer and IBM are using smart preventative maintenance to keep passengers on Australia's light and heavy rail systems moving safely, reliably, comfortably and more sustainably.
GRE is using Maximo to analyze sensor data from 188,000 assets globally in a move towards condition-based maintenance, triggered by actual run time, excessive heat or vibration.
Using Maximo Monitor, Novate has seen a 30% improvement in product quality by knowing how assets perform in real-time.
Streamline inspection processes with seamless, automated asset inspections driven by real-time data and artificial intelligence.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Infuse sustainability into your asset management by harnessing the power of data and AI with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite.