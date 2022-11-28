If you’re an operations or reliability leader, you need to understand how and when enterprise assets fail, so you can take immediate action and reduce risk for critical operations. Asset performance management (APM) enhances asset management insights with targeted automation, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Using capabilities like AI-powered remote monitoring, computer vision and predictive maintenance, APM with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite helps you minimize unplanned repair work, manage risk, reduce equipment failure and extend asset life without unnecessary costs.