BanFast realized that it could add value and unlock energy savings for its clients by gaining deeper insights into the sustainability of its portfolio. Lars Nylund, CEO at BanFast Förvaltning AB, says: “One of my most important tasks as CEO is to provide value for money for our clients – be it office tenants or property owners. We saw an opportunity to become an innovation and sustainability leader in our sector by digitizing, modernizing and automating the way we approach sustainability and reporting.”

With its existing tools and solutions, BanFast employees often struggled to find the right metrics to guide sustainability initiatives. This led to duplicate work, creating additional costs and slowing down the business. “We were looking for a new, modern and highly productive sustainability solution that could grow with us,” adds Nylund. “It was crucial for us to ensure that essential sustainability metrics based on measurements, materials, supply chain details and smart meter data could be versioned and updated easily. We want to proactively use the huge volumes of data we have to continuously increase the value of our buildings for commercial tenants and owners.”

Additionally, BanFast wanted to be one step ahead and get ready for new regulatory requirements based on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). “I have a real passion for sustainability and fully support the ‘European Green Deal’ initiative which aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050,” says Nylund. “By better understanding and minimizing the environmental impact of the property industry, we can be a force of change for good. Being able to quickly provide detailed sustainability reports will also add real value for our clients.”

Two large refurbishment projects provided BanFast with a big opportunity to showcase its sustainability expertise to existing and future clients. “When working on our own buildings, we have full control over all aspects of the refurbishment project and the operational data,” confirms Nylund. “These projects presented us with the unique chance to show what is possible and how we could use sustainability data more effectively across our entire portfolio. Getting it right now would enable us to provide better services and win new clients more easily in the future.”