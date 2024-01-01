CSRD reporting software

Collect, manage and report on your environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) data with IBM Envizi software, which has been trusted globally by companies for over a decade.

The IBM Envizi ESG Reporting Frameworks module simplifies the large-scale compilation, revision and reporting of ESG data to meet ESG disclosure requirements across multiple ESG frameworks. Ranging from organization specific custom disclosures, to regional disclosures and major international frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

IBM supports the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as a managed framework to help companies comply with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) alongside other reporting frameworks that IBM Envizi serves.