Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi: ESG Reporting Frameworks
Save time and effort reporting to multiple ESG frameworks with streamlined, finance-grade data management
Book live demo
Graphic illustration representing IBM Envizi ESG reporting frameworks
Report to multiple ESG frameworks with one data set

IBM® Envizi™: ESG Reporting Frameworks streamlines the management of compiling and reviewing the volumes of data needed across multiple teams and stakeholders.

It includes over 1,000 questions from major international reporting frameworks, such as ESRS to help comply with CSRD, SASB, GRI, UN SDGs and TCFD, which are kept up to date as reporting requirements change.

In addition, responses can also be reused from previous years and similar responses can be reused across different frameworks.
EU CSRD reporting

The platform supports the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as a managed framework to help companies comply with the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Module features
New feature EU CSRD reporting The platform supports the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as a managed framework to help companies comply with the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Explore CSRD reporting
ESG framework integration Input all data against framework questions within Envizi so you don’t need to access each external reporting framework separately.
Custom questions Create custom questions to track specific reporting requirements not covered by the public ESG frameworks.
Best practice guidance Framework questions include Envizi’s best practice guidance on responding, as well as where to source the ESG metrics in Envizi.
Additional features

Workflow tools

Keep your team on track with workflow tools that motivate stakeholders to stay on task and on schedule throughout the process.

Multi-team support

Dashboard access for global teams eliminates the need for error-prone data collection methods, such as email and shared documents.

Export flexibility

Export specific fields or an entire report to PDF or Microsoft Word, including all attachments and supporting documentation.
Benefits Keep it simple

Reduce reporting complexity by accessing all ESG performance data for multiple frameworks in a single, unified platform.

 Avoid repetition

Save time by reusing similar responses across different frameworks, as well as responses from previous years.

 Be the conductor

Systematically manage all of the questions, answers, teams, workflow and supporting documents required to align with external reporting frameworks.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

 Book live demo
More ways to explore Guide to ESG reporting frameworks Selecting ESG reporting frameworks The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) explained The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) explained The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) explained