IBM® Envizi™: ESG Reporting Frameworks streamlines the management of compiling and reviewing the volumes of data needed across multiple teams and stakeholders.

It includes over 1,000 questions from major international reporting frameworks, such as ESRS to help comply with CSRD, SASB, GRI, UN SDGs and TCFD, which are kept up to date as reporting requirements change.



In addition, responses can also be reused from previous years and similar responses can be reused across different frameworks.