IBM® Envizi™: ESG Reporting Frameworks streamlines the management of compiling and reviewing the volumes of data needed across multiple teams and stakeholders.
It includes over 1,000 questions from major international reporting frameworks, such as ESRS to help comply with CSRD, SASB, GRI, UN SDGs and TCFD, which are kept up to date as reporting requirements change.
In addition, responses can also be reused from previous years and similar responses can be reused across different frameworks.
The platform supports the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as a managed framework to help companies comply with the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Workflow tools
Keep your team on track with workflow tools that motivate stakeholders to stay on task and on schedule throughout the process.
Multi-team support
Dashboard access for global teams eliminates the need for error-prone data collection methods, such as email and shared documents.
Export flexibility
Export specific fields or an entire report to PDF or Microsoft Word, including all attachments and supporting documentation.
Reduce reporting complexity by accessing all ESG performance data for multiple frameworks in a single, unified platform.
Save time by reusing similar responses across different frameworks, as well as responses from previous years.
Systematically manage all of the questions, answers, teams, workflow and supporting documents required to align with external reporting frameworks.
Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.