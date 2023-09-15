What is the CSRD?

The goal of the CSRD is to provide clarity that will help investors, analysts, consumers and other stakeholders better evaluate EU companies’ sustainability performance and the related business impacts and risks. Introduced as part of the European Commission’s Sustainable Finance Package, the CSRD notably expands the scope, sustainability disclosures and reporting requirements of its predecessor, the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD).

CSRD reporting is based on the concept of double materiality. Organizations must disclose information on how their business activities affect the planet and its people, and how their sustainability goals, measures and risks impact the business's financial health. For example, in addition to requiring an organization to report its energy usage and costs, CSRD requires them to report emissions metrics that detail how that energy use impacts the environment, targets for reducing that impact, and information on how achieving those targets will affect the organization’s finances.

All CSRD disclosures must be publicly available, and the CSRD mandates third-party auditing of all disclosures for accuracy and completeness.